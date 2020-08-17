Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter King

Age : 49
Public asset : 1,616,407 USD
Linked companies : Westpac Banking Corporation
Biography : Presently, Peter Francis King occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director a

Westpac Scraps Mid-Year Dividend as Margins Decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. scrapped its interim dividend to protect its balance sheet as the coronavirus pandemic creates hardship among business and residential borrowers.

Westpac said its unaudited cash earnings totaled 1.32 billion Australian dollars (US$962 million) in the three months through June, which is the third quarter of its fiscal year. The bank said the result was higher than the quarterly average of A$497 million in its first half.

Westpac reported a third-quarter unaudited net profit was A$1.12 billion, also higher than the quarterly average of A$595 million.

Chief Executive Peter King said the improved result mostly reflected lower impairment charges. "Nevertheless, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is clear as activity fell and margins declined," he said.

Westpac, which reported a net interest margin of 2.05% for the third quarter, said it would next consider dividends when finalizing its annual result.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -2.49% 17.59 End-of-day quote.-27.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Peter King
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks
DJ
08/13JEFF BEZOS : Amazon Cleared for Space Launch, but Broadband Venture Questions Remain
DJ
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : Billionaire Sumner Redstone dies at 97
RE
08/13MASAYOSHI SON : Pandemic delivers first crisis lessons to Southeast Asia's Grab
RE
08/17WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Joins the Gold Rush
DJ
08/11LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Italy's Del Vecchio eyes up to 14% stake in Mediobanca - reports
RE
08/17JI MA : Chinese dronemaker DJI makes sweeping cuts in 'Long March' reforms
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Véronique Weill Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group