Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter King

Age : 50
Public asset : 2,697,121 USD
Linked companies : Westpac Banking Corporation
Biography : Presently, Peter Francis King is Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director at Westpac Banking Corp.

Westpac files lawsuit against equipment finance firm over alleged fraud

07/01/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An office building with Westpac logo is seen in Sydney

July 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday that it filed a civil lawsuit against equipment financier Forum Finance Pty Ltd after the Australian lender discovered a potential fraud regarding equipment leases for its customers.

The country's no. 2 bank said in a statement it has a potential exposure of around A$200 million ($149.22 million) after tax, but the extent of loss depended on the outcome of an investigation.

No customer was exposed to the loss, Westpac said.

"This is a complex issue, and we are working at pace to address it, including engaging with the police and regulators," Westpac Chief Executive Peter King said.

There was no report of criminal charges, and Westpac spokesperson declined to comment further to the statement, which said the bank obtained asset-freezing orders in the lawsuit.

Forum, which is headquartered in Sydney, did not immediately respond to a Reuters voicemail requesting a comment.

"At this preliminary stage, the potential fraud is sophisticated and appears to have been perpetrated externally," King said.

($1 = 1.3403 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Byron Kaye in Sydney, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
06/30JACK MA : Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
RE
06/29ELON MUSK : Musk touts Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles remain
RE
06/25RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Galactic cleared for takeoff as space tourism race heats up
RE
06/28LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman, Blankfein, Cohn must face shareholder lawsuit over 1MDB scandal
RE
06/29MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Prices Decelerate in June
DJ
06/29ANDREA ORCEL : More changes from Orcel's shake-up of UniCredit due in coming weeks - sources
RE
06/30TILMAN FERTITTA : Billionaire Fertitta expands SPAC deal to add restaurants, hospitality group
RE
Latest news about Peter King
 
07/01PETER KING : Westpac files lawsuit against equipment finance firm over alleged fraud
RE
05/02WESTPAC BANKING  : Australia's Westpac earnings rebound alongside country's COVID-19 recovery
RE
05/02WESTPAC BANKING  : Australia's Westpac earnings more than triple, plans to slash costs by 21%
RE
05/02Westpac Records 1st Half Cash Profit of A$3.44 Billion -- Update
DJ
04/15Australia's CBA expects home loan growth to push mortgage profit some 3% higher
RE
04/14Australia's CBA expects home loan growth to push mortgage profit 3% higher this year
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 