Border-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 2nd Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Kristina Peterson and Peter Nicholas

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is likely to sign the border-security legislation being finalized Wednesday that would keep the government from closing this weekend, people familiar with his plans said, but he continues to look for ways to supplement the modest funding it contains for barriers.

Mr. Trump said he would take a serious look at the legislation, which includes far less money for barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border than he has demanded, but gave no assurance he would sign it. He said he doesn't want to see another government shutdown, while also indicating he continued to seek ways to find more funding for the wall beyond what Congress is allocating.

"We have got a lot of funds for a lot of other things," Mr. Trump said, without providing details. "With a wall, they want to be stingy. We have options that most people don't really understand." In the past, Mr. Trump has floated declaring a national emergency to redirect funds to the wall, bypassing Congress.

Democrats are expected to challenge any efforts to move money around without congressional approval.

Meanwhile, lawmakers were sorting out some last-minute complications on Wednesday as they worked to translate the deal into legislative text by later in the night.

The biggest snag focused on whether to include back pay for federal contractors to make up for lost compensation during the record-long partial government shutdown that ended last month. Democratic lawmakers support the back pay, but the White House has balked at it.

Lawmakers were also debating an extension of the Violence Against Women Act, which provides funding for programs to prevent domestic violence and bolster prosecutions. House Democrats are pushing instead to reintroduce later a new version of the bill that would prevent people under protective orders from possessing firearms, and would bar evictions of victims of domestic violence based on the actions of abusers.

A House vote on the spending package was expected Thursday night, and it is expected to pass, though it will face opposition from lawmakers on both the left and right ends of the political spectrum. It wasn't yet known when the Senate would vote.

The people familiar with Mr. Trump's plans said that unless something unexpected emerges that makes the bill less palatable, they expect him to back it. "We'll be looking for land mines because you could have that, " the Republican president said Wednesday, referring to the legislation.

Administration officials cautioned that no final decision has been made, and that the White House was still reviewing the deal.

The deal, backed by congressional leaders in both parties, would fund the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the border, and a group of other federal agencies through September. It would allocate $1.38 billion for 55 miles of physical barriers -- including bollard fencing and levee walls, but not concrete walls -- along the Rio Grande Valley of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to congressional aides. That marks a far lower funding level than the $5.7 billion that Mr. Trump had sought to go toward a border wall.

Some conservative lawmakers and commentators have bashed the deal for not having more wall funding, including Fox News host and Trump adviser Sean Hannity, who called it a "garbage compromise." But an administration official cast the deal as a win for Mr. Trump's border-security agenda.

"We are a long way from Pelosi's $1," the official said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) joking last month that she would allot $1 for Mr. Trump's wall.

Still, a person close to Mr. Trump expected him to make clear that he isn't happy about the bill when he ultimately signs it. Mr. Trump has resigned himself to the fact that lawmakers won't agree on more wall funding, the person said, but is confident that he can divert funds from elsewhere in the administration to the wall.

"As long as he's fighting for any mechanism, I would think it plays well, " the person said. "No one in the U.S. gives a crap how you do it....They don't read that part of the stories."

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pointed to some benefits that the administration sees in the deal, such as that it provides a total of $23 billion in funding for the budgets for Customs and Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Like Mr. Trump, she also suggested that the White House could augment the border-wall money provided by Congress through other means. Mr. Trump "and his team have been looking at everything possible to get the funding they need in order to complete the wall," she said.

Liberal Democratic lawmakers raised concerns Wednesday over the number of ICE detention beds funded in the bill and ICE's continued ability to transfer money to fund more beds than Congress had authorized. Democrats had hoped to place limits on the number of ICE beds.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), co-chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she was "very strongly" leaning against the bill "unless we have a guarantee from the administration that they're actually going to listen to what Congress does and our appropriated amounts."

A bipartisan group of 17 lawmakers has been trying to cut a deal since the end of the five-week shutdown. Mr. Trump has pressed for a spending bill that includes funding for a border wall, which Democrats have opposed, instead backing other forms of barriers.

The bill provides far less funding for border barriers than deals that Mr. Trump had previously rejected. In January 2018, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, offered Mr. Trump $25 billion over an unspecified period to be used for a border wall, paired with a path to citizenship for young immigrants.

Funding for many government agencies is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday unless Congress passes spending legislation and Mr. Trump signs it into law. A lapse in funding would force hundreds of thousands of federal workers again to go on unpaid furlough or to work without pay.

A sticking point in the final stretch of negotiations has been providing back pay for federal contractors. While Congress has provided back pay to federal employees who worked without pay or were furloughed during the shutdown, many contractors have so far not been compensated for the weeks they couldn't work.

Democratic lawmakers had pushed to include a back-pay provision for federal contractors in the funding deal, but the White House has resisted the move. A Trump administration official familiar with the legislation said that providing back pay to the private employees would be costly and complicated to administer.

"They just won't accept it," Mrs. Pelosi said of Republicans blocking efforts to get federal contractors back pay. "It's hard, but we're still pushing. We have to keep trying, because it's totally unfair."

--Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

