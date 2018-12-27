Jerome Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Advisor Says -- 3rd Update

By Peter Nicholas and Paul Kiernan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has told White House officials he is open to their suggestion that he meet directly with President Trump, a sit-down that they hope will defuse Mr. Trump's anger over interest rate increases that he blames for dramatic market swings, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

The president's unhappiness has stoked speculation he might fire Mr. Powell, whom he picked for the top Fed job last year.

Over the past week, a battery of top White House aides have come forward to insist Mr. Powell's job is safe and that Mr. Trump has no wish to oust or demote him, even if he could.

The law is somewhat vague on the president's power to fire the Fed chairman, who is a member of the central bank's board of governors. A 1935 statute says the president can remove a governor "for cause," though the term isn't defined.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, is the latest, saying in an interview Wednesday that Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, is secure in his job.

"The president has voiced policy differences with Jay Powell, but Jay Powell's job is 100% safe. The president has no intention of firing Jay Powell," Mr. Hassett told The Wall Street Journal.

Still, officials have made plain that the president watches the markets closely and was dismayed by sharp downturns that wiped out much of the gains recorded during his presidency. He has singled out Mr. Powell and has yet to directly offer the same full-throated assurance of the Fed chief's job status that his aides have supplied.

On Christmas Eve, the president tweeted: "The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don't have a feel for the Market, they don't understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can't score because he has no touch - he can't putt! "

Before Wednesday's rally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were on the brink of a bear market. But indexes rebounded Wednesday with the Dow rising more than 1,000 points for the first time in a single session.

In recent weeks, White House officials broached with Mr. Powell the idea of meeting privately with the president so that each can lay out his thinking about economic conditions.

They consulted past Fed chiefs, including Alan Greenspan, who served for nearly 20 years under four different presidents, and came away satisfied that such meetings have happened in the past and wouldn't set a precedent or intrude on the Fed's historic independence.

Students of the central bank see it differently, contending that the Fed could lose credibility with the markets if it is seen as caving to pressure from Mr. Trump, who is preparing to run for re-election in 2020.

That could prove costly: If inflation expectations rise, bond yields are likely to go up, too. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

Mr. Trump has told aides he is willing to meet with Mr. Powell, something they don't consider especially out of character. White House officials noted that the president often meets with people who have been a target of his ire, from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi.

"A meeting between the two should be helpful," said Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser. "Right now, their relationship is like a stock looking for a bottom. There's only upside."

Officials noted that Mr. Powell hasn't said he wants to see the president and talk things through. Rather, Mr. Powell's position seemed to be that if the president were to ask to see him, he would be hard-pressed to refuse, one official said.

No meeting has been set, though White House officials said they were hopeful it would take place early in the new year, perhaps in January.

Presidents have met with Fed chairs over the course of the central bank's 105-year history, said Peter Conti-Brown, a University of Pennsylvania professor who has written a history of Fed independence.

He cautioned that, in this instance, a face-to-face meeting could backfire.

"It's meeting in this way that I think is so dangerous," Mr. Conti-Brown said. "Setting up this summit suggests the idea that there is some battle that needs a compromise, some peace that needs to be struck. And if you accept it on those terms, then you see central bank policy, monetary policy as reactive to the president and his electoral prospects."

Other presidents have had fraught dealings with Fed chairs that direct dealings did little to resolve.

Former President Lyndon Johnson once summoned Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin to his Texas ranch to berate him for raising interest rates, saying it was despicable, according to Mr. Martin's account.

Ex-President Richard Nixon privately pressured Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to keep rates low before the 1972 election, according to Oval Office recordings. Mr. Burns kept rates low and inflation accelerated.

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

