Peter Nicholas

Age : 73
Public asset : 106,148,609 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Mr. Peter M. Nicholas is Chairman at Boston Scientific Corp., Chairman-Emeritus at Duke University,

Jerome Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Advisor Says--Update

0
12/26/2018 | 07:04pm CET

By Peter Nicholas

A top Trump administration economic adviser said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired, becoming the latest administration official to try to quell financial-market anxiety that President Trump might remove the central bank chief.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview Wednesday that Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, is secure in his job.

"The president has voiced policy differences with Jay Powell, but Jay Powell's job is 100% safe. The president has no intention of firing Jay Powell," Mr. Hassett told The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Trump has made plain his unhappiness with the Fed's recent interest-rate increases, singling out Mr. Powell for blame. Mr. Trump has voiced concerns that the Fed's rate increases are reversing the stock-market gains recorded through much of his presidency.

The president has wondered aloud in recent days whether he could fire the Fed chief, though aides weren't certain if he was serious, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Christmas Day, Mr. Trump repeated his concerns about the Fed's rate rises.

But aides insist that there are no plans afoot to fire Mr. Powell -- the sort of dramatic action that could further jolt financial markets.

Asked if Mr. Trump planned to take action against Mr. Powell, Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, said in a recent interview: "Nope."

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com

