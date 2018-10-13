Pastor Arrives Back in U.S. After Two Years of Detainment in Turkey

By Vivian Salama and Peter Nicholas

WASHINGTON -- An evangelical American pastor arrived back in the U.S. on Saturday after being held in Turkey for two years on terrorism charges, ending a diplomatic standoff that had jeopardized relations between two North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

Andrew Brunson's plane touched down Saturday at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, D.C. following a stop in Germany for what President Trump said was a medical evaluation.

Safe on U.S. soil, Mr. Brunson was expected to head to the White House later Saturday for a visit with Mr. Trump, who used a mix of economic sanctions and public pressure to secure Mr. Brunson's release.

In a tweet, President Trump said he plans to meet with Mr. Brunson in the oval office at 2:30 p.m. and called him a "great Christian" who endured a "tough experience" while he was detained in Turkey.

In a second tweet, Mr. Trump responded to news reports that his administration cut a deal with Turkey to ensure Mr. Brunson's release, saying "There was NO DEAL made with Turkey."

"I don't make deals for hostages," he said. "There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!"

The homecoming for Mr. Brunson unfolds in the shadow of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who hasn't been seen since he entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkey has been looking for U.S. support in confronting Saudi Arabia over Mr. Khashoggi, who Turkish authorities allege was killed by Saudi operatives. Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement.

U.S. officials believe that Turkey's gesture in releasing Mr. Brunson will help strengthen what has been a strained bilateral relationship. From Turkey's perspective, freeing Mr. Brunson could also give the country more leverage with the U.S. over Saudi Arabia., U.S. officials said.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, said in an interview: "This was a real barrier to having a normal relationship with Turkey. This allows us to move forward."

Mr. Brunson was arrested in October 2016 and charged with supporting terrorist groups. He denied the accusations. Over the summer he was moved from jail to house arrest.

Evangelical Christians, an important piece of Mr. Trump's political base, closely followed his plight and called for his release.

Mr. Trump took up the cause, using his Twitter feed and diplomatic tools to get Turkey to relent. In July, he tweeted: "A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long."

The following month, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkish ministers. While Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, denounced the measures, he also privately looked for ways to settle the dispute, Turkish officials said.

With signs pointing to Mr. Brunson's imminent release, his lawyers were hopeful late this week but also wary. Turkey had appeared on the verge of freeing Mr. Brunson before, only to prolong his detention, they said. At a hearing on Friday, a Turkish court found Mr. Brunson guilty of aiding terror groups but sentenced him to time served, setting in motion his trip home.

