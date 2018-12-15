Trump Taps Mick Mulvaney as Acting Chief of Staff -- Update

Log in
Mr. Peter M. Nicholas

12/15/2018 | 12:26am CET

By Peter Nicholas and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Friday appointed budget director Mick Mulvaney acting chief of staff, choosing a trusted adviser and former Republican congressman to help shepherd the White House through looming battles with Congress over spending and oversight.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said Mr. Mulvaney would replace outgoing chief of staff John Kelly, who is set to depart the administration at the end of the year. Mr. Trump called Mr. Kelly a "great patriot" who had "served our country with distinction."

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Mulvaney as having done an "outstanding job" in the administration. The president met with Mr. Mulvaney earlier Friday, a White House official said.

A person familiar with the matter said it was possible Mr. Mulvaney could keep the position permanently. Asked why Mr. Trump had named him as an acting director, a White House official said: "Because that's what the president wants."

Mr. Trump's announcement puts at least a temporary halt to a search in which three leading candidates for the job pulled out of the running this week.

The decision appeared to surprise even some White House officials, who said earlier in the day they couldn't predict where Mr. Trump would end up. In recent days, people close to Mr. Mulvaney said he wanted to remain at the Office of Management and Budget and -- if he went anywhere -- would prefer to run the Treasury or Commerce departments.

White House officials discouraged reporters from including Mr. Mulvaney on lists of potential candidates. But Mr. Mulvaney, who has gotten to know Mr. Trump through golf games and budget briefings, also was prepared to assent if the president wanted him for the role, people close to him said.

One White House official said that Mr. Mulvaney's value is that he is "well-liked and respected by staff" and, as a former lawmaker, "understands the Hill." Another White House official said Mr. Trump picked his budget director "because the president liked him. They get along."

On Friday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie abruptly pulled out of the chief race, saying that "now is not the right time for me or my family to undertake this serious assignment." Mr. Christie had been seen as a clear front-runner and met privately with Mr. Trump on Thursday to discuss the position, White House officials said. He seemed to want the job and Mr. Trump was enthused about his candidacy, one person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Christie's withdrawal had once again thrown wide open the search for someone to fill the post, a fresh burden for a White House that already faced the prospect of a government shutdown at the end of the month if it can't reach a spending deal with Congress. Other candidates emerged on Friday as surprise possibilities for the job, including senior aide Jared Kushner and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Mr. Mulvaney has already held multiple posts in the administration. In addition to serving as White House budget director, he was named last November to serve as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That arrangement, in which Mr. Mulvaney said he would work three days a week at the CFPB and three days a week at OMB, drew criticism. He has since been replaced in that role.

Mr. Trump nominated Mr. Mulvaney to head the OMB during the transition, and he was confirmed by a Senate vote of 51-49 in February 2017. Russell Voight will replace Mr. Mulvaney as budget director, the White House said.

Mr. Mulvaney had previously served as a lawmaker for South Carolina's 5th congressional district.

He has been a key liaison between the White House and Congress in the continuing budget dispute over border security which threatens to shut down the government this month absent a resolution.

The chief of staff is a gatekeeper to the president who wields substantial influence over who the president sees and what he reads. The chief typically has unfettered access to the president, spending more time with him than anyone in his orbit. The chief also manages the West Wing staff day-to-day, setting concrete priorities in accordance with the president's vision.

Last weekend, Mr. Trump announced that John Kelly would be leaving the chief of staff job at year's end. The president had planned to fill the position with Nick Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's top aide, and was set to announce the succession on Monday. But Mr. Ayers withdrew after he couldn't reach agreement with the president over how long he would serve. Mr. Ayers wanted to stay only through next spring, while the president wanted a longer commitment.

A second top-tier candidate fell through on Wednesday. The White House announced that Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), one of the president's closest allies in the House, was no longer a candidate. Mr. Trump decided he wanted the conservative congressman to remain in Congress, the White House said.

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com and Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com

