Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Biography : Peter Andreas Thiel is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, notably: Palantir

Fintech startup Ramp valued at $3.9 billion after Thiel's Founders Fund-led funding

08/24/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Ramp, a fintech startup that offers corporate cards and software for managing employee expenses, said on Tuesday it was valued at $3.9 billion after a funding round led by billionaire Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

The latest $300 million investment more than doubled the two-year-old company's valuation from $1.6 billion in April and brought its total capital raised through a mix of debt and equity financing to $620 million.

The round included Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, fintech behemoth Stripe and several other investors.

Change in how consumers use financial services and a pandemic-driven rise in digital channels have drawn investor interest in fintechs in recent months, prompting global investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and SoftBank Group Corp to ramp up bets on the sector.

Ramp offers virtual and physical cards and gives a 1.5% cashback on every purchase a customer makes, serving several high-profile companies such as audio app Clubhouse, telehealth company Ro and online legal services provider DoNotPay.

It makes money by taking a share of the interchange fee that is paid by the merchant every time a user spends through its card. The startup competes with American Express and other startups such as Brex and older expense management software makers including Expensify and SAP Concur.

Ramp on Tuesday also announced the purchase of Buyer, a "negotiation-as-a-service" platform that helps businesses cut down costs, marking its first acquisition. The deal's financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.56% 161.33 Delayed Quote.32.70%
Most Read News
 
08/21KENNETH GRIFFIN : Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ
RE
08/17WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says SPAC does not need to be registered, pushes back on lawsuit
RE
04:06aRICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 billion SPAC merger
RE
08/20RAJESH KUMAR : Deere lifts earnings forecast, but sees no let-up in inflationary pressure
RE
08/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman seeks SPAC relaunch to fix lawsuit's 'harm'
RE
08/20ANDREW FORREST : Billionaire Forrest picks up 5% in takeover target Western Areas
RE
08/23STEPHEN HESTER : EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery
RE
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
12:50pPETER THIEL : Fintech startup Ramp valued at $3.9 billion after Thiel's Founders Fund-led funding
RE
08/20VC DAILY : Is Venture Changing?; DeFi Isn't Immune to Regulation, SEC Says; Goldman Makes Purchase
DJ
08/17COINBASE GLOBAL : Cryptocurrency broker Bitpanda raises $263 million at $4.1 billion valuation
RE
08/12Palantir's shares jump as large contracts boost revenue forecast
RE
08/12RIO TINTO : Palantir delivers 49% jump in second-quarter revenue
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 