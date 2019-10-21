Four Drug Firms Reach Deal Averting Opioid Trial in Ohio

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Teva have reached a $260 million settlement to avoid a trial seeking to blame them for fueling the opioid crisis.

Netflix Movies Could Use More Thumbs Up

Netflix is readying a box-office assault, but the streaming giant could use fewer misfires.

Boeing Shares Fall as Lawmakers, Regulators Press Company

Investors are selling off shares in Boeing as the plane manufacturer continues to face intense questions from regulators and elected officials about its safety practices and its grounded 737 MAX planes.

Adidas Executive Behind Beyoncé, Kanye West Deals to Leave

Eric Liedtke had helped jump-start the sportswear maker's lagging U.S. sales through work with music stars

Venezuela Can Afford Payment to Keep Control of Citgo, Creditor Lawyer Says

Venezuela can afford to make a payment to bondholders next week, avoiding a $913 million debt default that would cost the country control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., according to a lawyer for creditors circling the Houston-based refiner.

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Builds New War Chest in Strategy Shift

Peter Thiel's venture-capital firm is raising nearly $3 billion-and in a switch from the company's usual script, much of the war chest will be poured into the swelling ranks of technology startups that have stayed private for years.

Investor Group Increases Bid for Owner of Saks

Hudson's Bay moved closer to exiting the public markets after an investor group raised its offer for the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, which has grappled with shifts in the retail landscape.

Halliburton Profit Falls, Revenue Misses Expectations

Oilfield services company Halliburton said its profit fell to $295 million, or 34 cents a share, as revenue declined 10% amid softness in its North America business.

Wells Fargo Finally Has a CEO. Here's What He Has to Do.

Charles Scharf, who previously ran Bank of New York Mellon and Visa, starts Monday as CEO of Wells Fargo. Big changes could follow.

Exxon's Climate-Change Accounting Goes on Trial

The trial, which begins Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a sprawling investigation that spanned four years and three New York attorneys general.