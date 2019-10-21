Log in
Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Peter Andreas Thiel is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, which include: Pa

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Four Drug Firms Reach Deal Averting Opioid Trial in Ohio

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Teva have reached a $260 million settlement to avoid a trial seeking to blame them for fueling the opioid crisis. 

 
Netflix Movies Could Use More Thumbs Up

Netflix is readying a box-office assault, but the streaming giant could use fewer misfires. 

 
Boeing Shares Fall as Lawmakers, Regulators Press Company

Investors are selling off shares in Boeing as the plane manufacturer continues to face intense questions from regulators and elected officials about its safety practices and its grounded 737 MAX planes. 

 
Adidas Executive Behind Beyoncé, Kanye West Deals to Leave

Eric Liedtke had helped jump-start the sportswear maker's lagging U.S. sales through work with music stars 

 
Venezuela Can Afford Payment to Keep Control of Citgo, Creditor Lawyer Says

Venezuela can afford to make a payment to bondholders next week, avoiding a $913 million debt default that would cost the country control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., according to a lawyer for creditors circling the Houston-based refiner. 

 
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Builds New War Chest in Strategy Shift

Peter Thiel's venture-capital firm is raising nearly $3 billion-and in a switch from the company's usual script, much of the war chest will be poured into the swelling ranks of technology startups that have stayed private for years. 

 
Investor Group Increases Bid for Owner of Saks

Hudson's Bay moved closer to exiting the public markets after an investor group raised its offer for the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, which has grappled with shifts in the retail landscape. 

 
Halliburton Profit Falls, Revenue Misses Expectations

Oilfield services company Halliburton said its profit fell to $295 million, or 34 cents a share, as revenue declined 10% amid softness in its North America business. 

 
Wells Fargo Finally Has a CEO. Here's What He Has to Do.

Charles Scharf, who previously ran Bank of New York Mellon and Visa, starts Monday as CEO of Wells Fargo. Big changes could follow. 

 
Exxon's Climate-Change Accounting Goes on Trial

The trial, which begins Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a sprawling investigation that spanned four years and three New York attorneys general.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 0.00% 281.35 Delayed Quote.54.25%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN -3.18% 87.81 Delayed Quote.20.48%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 0.82% 45.7268 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.75% 331.165 Delayed Quote.6.67%
CARDINAL HEALTH -1.55% 51 Delayed Quote.15.56%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 6.78% 19.68 Delayed Quote.-30.66%
NETFLIX 0.31% 276.15 Delayed Quote.2.85%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -1.45% 54.5375 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.62% 50.315 Delayed Quote.8.44%
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
01:16pPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27PETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
04/04PETER THIEL : Unicorn Shares Get Own Security -- WSJ
DJ
04/03PETER THIEL : BNP Paribas and Peter Thiel-Backed Company Team Up to Sell Unicorn Shares
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : big tech directors miss shareholder meetings
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Gawker site finds bidder after court approves settlement with billionaire Thiel
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel submits bid for Gawker, faces challenges
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/16CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economic prospects
RE
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
10/15DAVID CALHOUN : Boeing Turns to a Crisis Pro to Lead Board -- WSJ
DJ
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ

Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Mark Zuckerberg
