Coca-Cola Sales Slide as Pandemic Progresses

Cola-Cola posted lower revenue for the latest quarter, reflecting growing sales for the first two months of the year before the Covid-19 pandemic escalated and resulted in reduced travel, restaurant closures and sports cancellations outside of China.

Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability in Search for Bailout

Virgin Australia, the country's second-largest airlines, entered bankruptcy administration after the government refused financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic on fears it would end up bailing out foreign carriers that together own 90% of the airline's stock.

Peter Thiel's Palantir Saw Coronavirus Coming. Now It Braces for the Impact.

Peter Thiel's data firm Palantir Technologies got an early jump on the coronavirus, recalling staff from abroad ahead of most companies. In recent weeks, it parlayed that knowledge into a growing role helping governments around the world track the pandemic.

Huawei's Revenue Growth Slowed Sharply by Coronavirus, U.S. Blacklisting

Revenue rose 1.4% to 182.2 billion yuan, or about $25.8 billion, from the same quarter a year ago, the company said. The climb was a slowdown from the 39% growth it reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Beyond Meat to Start Selling Plant-Based Beef in Starbucks China Stores

One of America's largest purveyors of fake meat will start selling its products in China from Wednesday, taking advantage of the country's reopening after authorities there slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Companies Warn of Dire Disruptions From Coronavirus

Reported cases in the U.S., the world's hardest-hit country, surpassed 787,000, with more than 42,000 deaths. Globally, there were nearly 2.5 million cases and the death toll climbed past 170,000.

Virus Pressures Daimler, Volvo to Team up on Fuel Cells

Daimler's truck business and Volvo are forming a venture to collaborate on developing and marketing fuel cell technology for trucks, as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drives auto manufacturers to cut back on tech spending.

Peugeot Warns of Severe Damage to the Global Car Market

Peugeot warned the car industry is facing a severe pullback in demand as it reported a 16% drop in sales during the first quarter.

Ad Veterans Bryan Wiener, Sarah Hofstetter Join E-Commerce Firm

Ad industry veterans Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter were named chief executive and president, respectively, at e-commerce technology company Profitero.

SAP Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic

The German business-software giant abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure less than six months after embracing the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid .