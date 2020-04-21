Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, which include: PayPal, Inc., Sportelligence, Inc. and Mithril Capi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Coca-Cola Sales Slide as Pandemic Progresses

Cola-Cola posted lower revenue for the latest quarter, reflecting growing sales for the first two months of the year before the Covid-19 pandemic escalated and resulted in reduced travel, restaurant closures and sports cancellations outside of China. 

 
Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability in Search for Bailout

Virgin Australia, the country's second-largest airlines, entered bankruptcy administration after the government refused financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic on fears it would end up bailing out foreign carriers that together own 90% of the airline's stock. 

 
Peter Thiel's Palantir Saw Coronavirus Coming. Now It Braces for the Impact.

Peter Thiel's data firm Palantir Technologies got an early jump on the coronavirus, recalling staff from abroad ahead of most companies. In recent weeks, it parlayed that knowledge into a growing role helping governments around the world track the pandemic. 

 
Huawei's Revenue Growth Slowed Sharply by Coronavirus, U.S. Blacklisting

Revenue rose 1.4% to 182.2 billion yuan, or about $25.8 billion, from the same quarter a year ago, the company said. The climb was a slowdown from the 39% growth it reported in the same quarter a year ago. 

 
Beyond Meat to Start Selling Plant-Based Beef in Starbucks China Stores

One of America's largest purveyors of fake meat will start selling its products in China from Wednesday, taking advantage of the country's reopening after authorities there slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Companies Warn of Dire Disruptions From Coronavirus

Reported cases in the U.S., the world's hardest-hit country, surpassed 787,000, with more than 42,000 deaths. Globally, there were nearly 2.5 million cases and the death toll climbed past 170,000. 

 
Virus Pressures Daimler, Volvo to Team up on Fuel Cells

Daimler's truck business and Volvo are forming a venture to collaborate on developing and marketing fuel cell technology for trucks, as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drives auto manufacturers to cut back on tech spending. 

 
Peugeot Warns of Severe Damage to the Global Car Market

Peugeot warned the car industry is facing a severe pullback in demand as it reported a 16% drop in sales during the first quarter. 

 
Ad Veterans Bryan Wiener, Sarah Hofstetter Join E-Commerce Firm

Ad industry veterans Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter were named chief executive and president, respectively, at e-commerce technology company Profitero. 

 
SAP Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic

The German business-software giant abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure less than six months after embracing the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid .

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
07:16aPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Political Divisions Roil Facebook -- WSJ
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel at Center of Facebook's Internal Divisions on Politics
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel's Palantir launches Japanese joint venture with insurer Sompo
RE
2019PETER THIEL : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
2019PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : Unicorn Shares Get Own Security -- WSJ
DJ
2019PETER THIEL : BNP Paribas and Peter Thiel-Backed Company Team Up to Sell Unicorn Shares
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : big tech directors miss shareholder meetings
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Gawker site finds bidder after court approves settlement with billionaire Thiel
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/18WARREN BUFFETT : When Buffett's Phone Stops Ringing -- WSJ
DJ
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/19UDAY KOTAK : India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital
DJ
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Alexandre Bompard Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Luka Mucic Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Arthur Sadoun Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group