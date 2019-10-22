News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Buyout of Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Unit Under Scrutiny

A former insurance subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sparred with the California Department of Insurance about whether its recent sale violated state insurance regulations.

Manulife Investment Unit Hires Houlihan Lokey Executives

Manulife Investment Management, the investment arm of Toronto-based insurer Manulife Financial, is expanding into one of the fastest-growing corners of the private-equity industry.

Private-Equity Lobby Group Mounts Campaign to Counter Critics

Private equity's largest lobbying group in Washington, D.C., aims to counter claims of the industry's negative effects through an advertising campaign and a new economic impact report.

Fed Adds $58.15 Billion in Liquidity on Monday

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $58.15 billion in overnight liquidity into financial markets, as part of an effort to help tame volatility in short-term rate markets with temporary and permanent injections of liquidity.

Wells Fargo Finally Has a CEO. Here's What He Has to Do.

Charles Scharf, who previously ran Bank of New York Mellon and Visa, starts Monday as CEO of Wells Fargo. Big changes could follow.

HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job

HSBC started 2019 with a chief executive poised for growth and focused on making its 238,000 employees the "best version of themselves." It is ending the year with a new boss cutting thousands of jobs, culling clients and putting businesses on the block.

Freddie Mac CIO Aims to Modernize IT, Cut Costs

Freddie Mac's acting chief information officer, Frank Nazzaro, is taking on the role permanently as the mortgage-finance company looks to digital technology to increase loan approvals for a wider group of qualified home buyers.

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Builds New War Chest in Strategy Shift

Peter Thiel's venture-capital firm is raising nearly $3 billion-and in a switch from the company's usual script, much of the war chest will be poured into the swelling ranks of technology startups that have stayed private for years.

In a Case of Missing Paychecks, Millions in Taxes Remain Unpaid

Millions of dollars destined for federal, state and local taxes remain stuck in limbo, more than a month after the collapse of a New York payroll processor.

Insurers Face Wave of Costly Child Sex-Abuse Claims

New state laws encouraging child abuse victims to come forward are expected to spur a wave of lawsuits against insurance companies, likely bringing many aspects of previous insurance contracts into dispute.