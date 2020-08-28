Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Peter Andreas Thiel is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, including: PayPal

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 06:25pm EDT
PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Thiel delivers speech on US presidential election at the National Press Club in Washington

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways Plc on Friday filed for an initial public offering (IPO), adding to a flurry of filings from tech companies during a week that has already seen Palantir Technologies and Snowflake Inc make their IPO paperwork public.

The United Kingdom-based mental healthcare company, in which Thiel owns a 7.54% stake, said it plans to list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CMPS".

The company posted a net loss of $24.83 million (18.80 million pounds), or 30 cents per share, in the first six months of the year. (https://bit.ly/2QCLKOg)

Silicon Valley billionaire Thiel is a co-founder of PayPal and was Facebook Inc first major investor. He is also the chairman of Palantir Technologies, which will go public through a direct listing in the coming weeks.

Several companies have been looking to ride the stunning recovery in U.S. capital markets from the COVID-19 pandemic that earlier this year forced them to postpone their debuts.

Cowen, Evercore ISI and Berenberg are the joint book-running managers for the IPO.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. 0.00% 62.71 Delayed Quote.-16.12%
FACEBOOK 0.15% 293.66 Delayed Quote.43.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11695.633408 Delayed Quote.29.56%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.07% 204.48 Delayed Quote.89.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event
RE
08/25BILL GATES : Bill Gates invests $78 million in satellite antenna firm Kymeta
RE
08/26PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed Palantir to go public via direct listing, reveals 2019 loss of $580 million
RE
08/24PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Luminar to go public at $2.9 billion valuation
RE
08/25GARY COHN : Ex-Trump adviser Cohn seeks $600 million for blank-check company IPO
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyberattack
RE
08/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group