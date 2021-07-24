Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, including: Palantir Technologies, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Found

PropertyGuru to go public in merger with SPAC backed by Richard Li, Peter Thiel

07/24/2021 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian online realty company PropertyGuru on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, giving the combined company an equity value of about $1.78 billion.

The deal with Bridgetown 2 Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to fetch proceeds of $431 million, including a private investment of $100 million from Baillie Gifford, Naya, REA Group, Akaris Global Partners, and one of Malaysia's largest asset managers.

Australia's REA Group has also committed to an additional $32 million investment, PropertyGuru said.

The combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange once the deal is finalized, PropertyGuru said in a statement.

The transaction is a major development for PropertyGuru which had planned to list in Australia in October 2019 when it tried to raise about $A380 million.

A listing never happened though and the float was pulled, which the company attributed to uncertain market conditions at the time.

Founded in 2007, PropertyGuru hosts more than 2.8 million monthly real estate listings. It serves 37 million property seekers a month and 49,000 active property agents across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The company offers digital property marketplaces to match buyers and tenants with sellers and landlords, as well as digital marketing for property agents and developers.

"The market for property is probably the oldest market in the world, and only now is it beginning to change rapidly," said Peter Thiel, president of Thiel Capital.

"As PropertyGuru spearheads that change in Southeast Asia, Bridgetown 2 will provide capital and expertise to accelerate it even further," he said.

The combined company will have an enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte Ltd is serving as exclusive financial advisor to PropertyGuru on the deal.

Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, KKR Capital Markets and TPG Capital were the placement agents to Bridgetown 2. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; additional reporting Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Editing by Devika Syamnath, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIDGETOWN 2 HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.50% 9.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Most Read News
 
07/20JEFF BEZOS : billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt
RE
07/22RYAN COHEN : Flush from Reddit rally, GameStop plots store revival
RE
07/18ALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2
RE
07/20WILLIAM ACKMAN : Analysis-SPAC u-turn mars Ackman's hedge fund pivot
RE
07/21RAJESH KUMAR : Harley's stock tumbles as inflation worries overshadow progress on turnaround
RE
07/21JACK MA : Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrinks one-fifth in second quarter
RE
07/22BRUNELLO CUCINELLI : Fashion boss Cucinelli offers vaccine holdouts 6 months paid leave
RE
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
04:16aPETER THIEL : PropertyGuru to go public in merger with SPAC backed by Richard Li, Peter Thiel
RE
07/21Crypto miner Core Scientific to go public via $4.3 billion SPAC deal
RE
07/15Venture Capitalist Palo Santo raises $35 mln for psychedelic fund
RE
07/09Bullish Merging with Far Peak Acquisition to Create $9 Billion Company
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 