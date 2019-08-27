Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Peter Andreas Thiel is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: PayPal

Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 10:30am EDT
PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Thiel delivers speech on US presidential election at the National Press Club in Washington

(Reuters) - Early Facebook Inc backer, Founders Fund, has sold all of its holdings in the social media giant as part of a previously established trading plan by the venture capital firm's partner, Peter Thiel, according to a regulatory filing from late Monday.

The filing showed Thiel, a board member at Facebook, now owns just 63,550 Class A shares independently and through another fund after selling a stake worth $4 million last week, including the shares he indirectly held through Founders Fund.

That leaves the former PayPal CEO with just over 0.1% of the 44.7 million shares he held in the company when it went public in 2012.

Representatives of Founders Fund and Thiel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Launched with $50 million in 2005 by Thiel, Ken Howery, Luke Nosek — all co-founders of PayPal — and Napster co-founder Sean Parker, Founders Fund has invested in companies including SpaceX and Airbnb in their early stages.

Thiel sold 16.8 million of his own shares at Facebook's 2012 initial public offering for about $640 million. Later the same year, he sold roughly another 20 million for $400 million after the expiry of a lockup.

The billionaire is also known for funding the Hulk Hogan lawsuit that led to the shutdown of online news site Gawker. He became a Facebook investor in 2004 with an initial investment of $500,000 at a $5 million valuation.

The only major Silicon Valley name to back President Donald Trump, some have called for Thiel's removal from Facebook's board. Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has said he should stay, citing the importance of diversity of opinion at the company.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Sittrarasu S in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.62% 181.44 Delayed Quote.37.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
10:30aPETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
04/04PETER THIEL : Unicorn Shares Get Own Security -- WSJ
DJ
04/03PETER THIEL : BNP Paribas and Peter Thiel-Backed Company Team Up to Sell Unicorn Shares
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : big tech directors miss shareholder meetings
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Gawker site finds bidder after court approves settlement with billionaire Thiel
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel submits bid for Gawker, faces challenges
RE
2018PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
06:54aFERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
10:30aPETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
08/23DAVID KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
11:30aMARK SMUCKER : Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble
RE
08/21JOHN HESS : Stake in A Guyana Oil Field Lifts Hess -- WSJ
DJ
08/23DAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Reinhard Ploss Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group