Green's Arcadia resolves legal objections to restructuring plan

CVAs have been carried out by several British retailers, enabling them to close stores and reduce their rent burden, prompting retail property landlords to start to fight back.

Green's fashion empire had said in July that it received applications from legal entities of U.S.-based property group Vornado challenging two of its seven planned CVAs. Media reports said landlord Caruso had also objected.

"With these legal challenges now withdrawn all the components of the CVAs can now be implemented," Chief Executive Ian Grabiner said. "We can now look forward to implementing our strategy and delivering our growth plan for the group."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)