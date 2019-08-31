Log in
Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt plc
Biography : Currently, Philip Ernest Green is Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs at Meggitt Plc.

Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times

08/31/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
Sir Philip Green attends the TopShop Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week

LONDON (Reuters) - Philip Green is preparing to break up his Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire, the Sunday Times reported citing unidentified sources.

The newspaper said Green would separate the brands of his Arcadia Group so they can be sold over time, with the process being overseen by group chief executive Ian Grabiner.

The group staved off a collapse into administration in June after creditors approved Green's sweetened restructuring plan.

The terms of the restructuring closed stores, cut rents and made changes to the funding of the group's pension schemes, but it enabled the group to keep operating under the Green family's ownership.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEGGITT PLC 0.65% 619 Delayed Quote.31.42%
