Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt plc
Biography : Currently, Philip Ernest Green is Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs at Meggitt Plc.

Philip Green's Arcadia faces key vote as administration looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:28am EDT
Topman store front is seen in central London, owned by Arcadia Group, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Creditors will decide the fate of Philip Green's Arcadia group and its 18,000 workers at a vote on Wednesday on a sweetened restructuring plan to save the British fashion retailer.

If the creditors, including landlords, fail to support Green's plan for his group - which includes the Topshop and Dorothy Perkins brands - then it will likely collapse into administration.

A week ago a creditors' meeting was adjourned after several landlords chose not to back a plan which would close stores, cut rents and make changes to the funding of the group's pension schemes.

Green responded on Friday by offering better terms to landlords, with the costs met by Tina Green - his Monaco-based wife and the ultimate owner of the group.

But it is not clear if the terms have been sweetened enough to sway dissenting landlords.

Arcadia's main landlords are British Land, Intu Properties, Aviva, M&G, Land Securities, Aberdeen Standard and Legal & General

Green's plan involves closing about 50 of Arcadia's 566 UK and Irish stores and rent reductions of 25% to 50% across 194 locations over three years.

It will also see Tina Green invest 50 million pounds ($64 million) of equity into the group and provide affected landlords with the right to a pro-rata share of 20% of any equity value in the group from a future sale.

Landlords will also be able to claim from a 40 million pounds creditor fund.

Arcadia will provide 210 million pounds of security over assets for its pension schemes to help close a funding deficit, while Tina Green would also contribute 100 million pounds to the schemes over three years.

Arcadia will cut its annual contributions to its pension schemes to 25 million pounds from 50 million pounds for three years.

The company has said that if the plan, consisting of seven Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVA), covering all its brands - Topshop, Topman, Burton Menswear, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Wallis - is not passed the whole group will probably be placed into administration.

An Arcadia administration would be the UK retail sector's biggest casualty since the collapse of department store chain BHS in 2016. Green had sold BHS to a collection of little-known investors for a nominal sum of a pound the previous year.

It would also mark a dramatic fall from grace for the entrepreneur once known as the "king of the high street".

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA -1.03% 414.2 Delayed Quote.11.45%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY -0.70% 538.2 Delayed Quote.1.65%
INTU PROPERTIES -2.99% 86.18 Delayed Quote.-21.64%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -1.55% 837.8 Delayed Quote.5.82%
LEGAL & GENERAL -0.44% 271.1 Delayed Quote.17.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Philip Green
 
05:28aPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia faces key vote as administration looms
RE
06/07PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia sweetens rescue plan to get landlords backing
RE
06/05PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green seeks more time to get Arcadia restructuring approval
RE
05/22PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia to close UK stores, review U.S. in restructuring
RE
05/02PHILIP GREEN : Property groups to demand better terms from Green's Arcadia - Sky News
RE
03/15PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
02/25PHILIP GREEN : Karren Brady quits as chairman of Philip Green's holding company
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Asked about Green knighthood, UK PM's spokeswoman says committee constantly reviews evidence
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : British tycoon Green named over alleged sexual harassment
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Topshop, Shangpin terminate China deal
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Profits slump at Philip Green's Arcadia
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : You're hired - UK 'Apprentice' star Brady to chair Philip Green's company
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06:32aFRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR offers 40% premium to buy out Axel Springer minorities
RE
12:50aCARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
06/05PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green seeks more time to get Arcadia restructuring approval
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About