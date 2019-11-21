Log in
Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt PLC
Biography : Presently, Philip Ernest Green holds the position of Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs

Philip Green's Arcadia group names Andrew Coppel as chairman

11/21/2019 | 04:14am EST

Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group on Thursday named Andrew Coppel, the former boss of hotel and leisure group De Vere, as its new chairman.

Coppel will become chairman of Green's Taveta Investments Limited, Arcadia Group Limited and Top Shop/Top Man Limited. He succeeds Jamie Drummond Smith, who stepped down in September.

In June, Green's empire staved off a collapse into administration when creditors narrowly approved his restructuring plan.

"Since we completed our restructuring process over the summer, we have been making good progress with our plans," said Arcadia CEO Ian Grabiner.

"Despite the ongoing headwinds for UK retailers, I am confident this progress will continue."

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

