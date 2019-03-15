Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt plc
Biography : Currently, Philip Ernest Green is Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs at Meggitt Plc.

Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 08:47pm EDT
British billionaire and CEO of the Arcadia Group Green smiles as he attends the opening ceremony of a Topshop flagship store in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail businessman Philip Green is working on a restructuring of his Arcadia Group which owns the Top Shop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins chains, the firm said on Friday.

In a statement Arcadia said it was dealing with "an exceptionally challenging retail market" and "continued pressures that are specific to the UK high street."

The retailer said it was exploring several options to enable Arcadia operate in a more efficient manner.

"None of the options being explored involve a significant number of redundancies or store closures. The business continues to operate as usual including all payments being made to suppliers as normal," it said.

British retailers are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, uncertainty in the economy around the UK's exit from the European Union and the structural shift online.

Earlier on Friday, media reports said Green was considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), a restructuring mechanism which allows firms to close unwanted stores and cut rent bills.

CVA arrangements have been adopted by other Britishretailers, including fashion chain New Look, floor coveringsretailer Carpetright, mother-and-baby goods companyMothercare and home improvements chain Homebase.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Grant McCool and Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Philip Green
 
08:47pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
02/25PHILIP GREEN : Karren Brady quits as chairman of Philip Green's holding company
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Asked about Green knighthood, UK PM's spokeswoman says committee constantly reviews evidence
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : British tycoon Green named over alleged sexual harassment
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Topshop, Shangpin terminate China deal
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Profits slump at Philip Green's Arcadia
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : You're hired - UK 'Apprentice' star Brady to chair Philip Green's company
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Best-paid former BHS executives gain most from Green's pension deal - MPs
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green-backed MySale sees earnings rise
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : UK regulator says earliest could force Green to redress BHS pension is mid-2017
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : UK pensions regulator targets Green for BHS redress
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Retail tycoon Green says still working on BHS pension fix
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
03/12DAVID HENRY : Worried about next downturn? U.S. credit funds may offer early clues
RE
03/13BENJAMIN DE ROTHSCHILD : Family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild private
RE
03/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
03/14PATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines as It Struggles to Catch Up in Cloud Services -- Update
DJ
03/13CARLOS GHOSN : Auto Alliance Shapes Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
03/14IGOR SECHIN : Special Report - How Russia sank billions of dollars into Venezuela quicksand
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.