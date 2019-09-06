Philip Green's Arcadia slumps to 169 million pounds loss

Arcadia Group, which is ultimately owned by Green's family, staved off collapse in June when its creditors narrowly approved a plan to close stores, cut rents and change pension scheme funding.

Accounts filed by holding company Taveta Investments Ltd showed turnover fell 4.5% to 1.81 billion pounds, while operating profit fell to 78.1 million pounds from 124.1 million pounds a year earlier.

It recorded exceptional items of 217 million pounds, contributing to the 169 million pounds loss, which compared to a profit of 49 million pounds a year earlier.

"The retail landscape has changed dramatically over recent years and the increased competition from other high street and online retailers in particular has had a significant impact of our performance," the company said.

However the group said that after coming through a challenging year, it was very clear on its strategic direction.

Auditor PWC noted in the accounts there were a number of matters, including for example external market conditions that could potentially be impacted by Britain leaving the EU, that might cast "significant doubt" about the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

