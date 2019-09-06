Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt plc
Biography : Currently, Philip Ernest Green is Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs at Meggitt Plc.

Philip Green's Arcadia slumps to 169 million pounds loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:32am EDT
Signage can be seen outside a Topshop and Topman store, owned by Arcadia Group, in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Philip Green's Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire reported an after-tax loss of 169 million pounds for the year to Sept. 1 2018, which it blamed on a trading environment that had changed dramatically.

Arcadia Group, which is ultimately owned by Green's family, staved off collapse in June when its creditors narrowly approved a plan to close stores, cut rents and change pension scheme funding.

Accounts filed by holding company Taveta Investments Ltd showed turnover fell 4.5% to 1.81 billion pounds, while operating profit fell to 78.1 million pounds from 124.1 million pounds a year earlier.

It recorded exceptional items of 217 million pounds, contributing to the 169 million pounds loss, which compared to a profit of 49 million pounds a year earlier.

"The retail landscape has changed dramatically over recent years and the increased competition from other high street and online retailers in particular has had a significant impact of our performance," the company said.

However the group said that after coming through a challenging year, it was very clear on its strategic direction.

Auditor PWC noted in the accounts there were a number of matters, including for example external market conditions that could potentially be impacted by Britain leaving the EU, that might cast "significant doubt" about the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Philip Green
 
10:32aPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia slumps to 169 million pounds loss
RE
08/31PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times
RE
08/27PHILIP GREEN : Green's Arcadia resolves legal objections to restructuring plan
RE
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/07PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia sweetens rescue plan to get landlords backing
RE
06/05PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green seeks more time to get Arcadia restructuring approval
RE
05/22PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia to close UK stores, review U.S. in restructuring
RE
05/02PHILIP GREEN : Property groups to demand better terms from Green's Arcadia - Sky News
RE
03/15PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
02/25PHILIP GREEN : Karren Brady quits as chairman of Philip Green's holding company
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Asked about Green knighthood, UK PM's spokeswoman says committee constantly reviews evidence
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : British tycoon Green named over alleged sexual harassment
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern
RE
2018PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Topshop, Shangpin terminate China deal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
02:26aROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
07:11aLI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
08/31PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times
RE
09/02RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox launches sports betting with FOX Bet
RE
05:45aJEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/01JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group