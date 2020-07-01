Log in
Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : British billionaire Philip Green is known for his commercial success, his unconventionality and for...

Philip Green's UK Arcadia group to cut 500 head office jobs

07/01/2020 | 06:59am EDT

Philip Green's British fashion group Arcadia plans to cut 500 of its head office workforce of 2,500, it said on Wednesday, blaming the coronavirus crisis for the restructuring.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 on our business including the closure for over three months of all our stores and head offices, we have today informed staff of the need to restructure our head offices," the Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins group said.

It said the cuts were essential to ensure it operated as efficiently as possible in "very challenging times".

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

