Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Philip Hampton

Age : 65
Public asset : 1,351,837 USD
Linked companies : GlaxoSmithKline plc
Biography : Philip Roy Hampton is a British businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies. Cu

GSK Chairman Hampton to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 02:42am EST
The GSK logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chairman Philip Hamptonwill step down after more than three and a half years in the role, Britain's biggest drugmaker announced on Monday.

The announcement comes a month after GSK's Chief Executive Emma Walmsley announced her boldest plans yet - to split the company into two businesses -- one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for over-the-counter products.

Walmsley, who took the helm in 2017, announced in December that GSK and Pfizer would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds ($12.7 billion), 68 percent-owned by the British company, in an all-equity transaction.

"Following the announcement of our deal with Pfizer and the intended separation of the new consumer business, I believe this is the right moment to step down and allow a new Chair to oversee this process through to its conclusion over the next few years," Hampton said in a statement.

Before joining GSK, Hampton was chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and J Sainsbury plc.

GSK, which is looking to buy early-stage assets and partner with companies, said it had started the search for a successor.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 2.36% 277.9 Delayed Quote.4.87%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 3.59% 245.5 Delayed Quote.13.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Philip Hampton
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/16JOHN BOGLE : John Bogle, Vanguard founder and low-cost investing pioneer, dies at 89
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Musk tweets Tesla to end customer referral plan because of costs
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/18RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch seeks permission to merge Times and Sunday Times
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE
01/14WARREN BUFFETT : Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on options market
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.