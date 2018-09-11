Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ping Li

Age : 64
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Ping Li is on the board of Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. and China Reform Holdi

Brexit cheer provides relief as world stocks hit by trade strain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:25am CEST
A broker looks at a graph on his computer screen on the dealing floor at ICAP in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Hopes of a UK-EU deal over Brexit kept the British pound near five-week highs on Tuesday, helping lighten the mood in Europe even though the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing kept world stocks trading just off three-week lows.

Italy was the other bright spot in Europe, as receding concerns over public finances helped bonds extend their rally while a slight dollar retreat helped emerging market currencies claw back some recent losses.

MSCI's index of global equities was flat on the day, though Asian bourses were in the red for the ninth straight day as markets awaited action from U.S. President Donald Trump after the expiry of a deadline for public comment on additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

European shares, having opened broadly higher, were down on the day, with a pan-European index of shares lower 0.3 percent.

The pound traded near five-week highs against the dollar, hitting a high of $1.3087, after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday a Brexit deal was possible within weeks. Sterling had risen 0.8 percent on Monday.

For the second time in less than a week Barnier has signaled his desire to push ahead on the Brexit negotiations, less than seven months before the United Kingdom is slated to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.

"The Barnier headlines mean there's a lower hurdle for getting a separation deal done by the end of the year, when the discussion about the future relationship can begin," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"Also, the fact that Trump still hasn't announced the tariffs yet as expected has prompted a bit of cautious optimism, but it's not a problem that's going to go away," he added.

The pound has been under pressure on anxiety that Britain would exit from the EU without any formal trading arrangement.

Meanwhile Italian bond yields - which move inversely to price - fell for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, making it the best run in over a year for the benchmark 10-year bond, as Italian politicians signaled that an upcoming budget would likely fall within European Union rules.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread - seen as an indicator of euro zone sentiment - was at 229 basis points, as much as 60 bps tighter than last week's peaks.

The single currency also benefited from this move, rising 0.3 percent to $1.1628 and as much as 2.9 percent above the August lows.

TRADE WORRIES WEIGH

Earlier in the session, Asian shares struggled to avoid a ninth straight session of losses as the specter of a further escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war haunted investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.05 percent, but held above lows last visited in July last year.

Shanghai blue chips dipped 0.2 percent while South Korea fell 0.2 percent.

Having warned last week that he was ready to levy additional taxes on practically all Chinese imports, U.S. President Donald Trump was uncharacteristically quiet on trade on Monday.

China will ask the World Trade Organization next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, for Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties that China initiated in 2013, a meeting agenda showed on Tuesday.

Emerging market currencies remained under pressure with a broad index down near 16-month lows and the Indian rupee near a record trough of 72.455 per dollar.

"Weakness is set to remain a recurring theme amid global trade tensions, a broadly stronger dollar and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates," said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at broker FXTM.

"With turmoil in Turkey and Argentina triggering contagion fears, appetite for emerging market assets and currencies is likely to continue diminishing."

In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,195.80 an ounce and continues to move in the opposite direction to the dollar.

Oil prices found support from looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's petroleum industry.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 25857.07 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 7447.6761 Delayed Quote.16.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7924.1602 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NIKKEI 225 1.30% 22664.69 Real-time Quote.-2.01%
S&P 500 0.19% 2877.13 Real-time Quote.7.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ping Li
 
11:25aPING LI : Brexit cheer provides relief as world stocks hit by trade strain
RE
05/04PING LI : British vaping business Supreme postpones London listing
RE
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09PING LI : Stocks and oil up, but US dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
02/21PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
RE
2017PING LI : Container line MSC to start Oman-Qatar shipping service
RE
2017PING LI : Container shipping lines ordered to testify in U.S. sector probe
RE
2016PING LI : Hyundai Heavy says wins $700 million order from Iran for 10 ships
RE
2016PING LI : Donald Trump Tweets Ford Has Committed to Keeping Lincoln Production in U.S.
DJ
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : Shipping Lines Take New Global Alliance to Regulators
DJ
2016PING LI : UK construction slips in February, housebuilding strong
RE
2015PING LI : Toys R Us lowers free shipping limit for online orders
RE
2015PING LI : With low yields crimping shopping list, ECB might change QE terms
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12:01aLESLIE MOONVES : CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
RE
09/05RICHARD LI : police
RE
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at Facebook
DJ
09/06GILBERTO BENETTON : Atlantia-Abertis deal will proceed - Gilberto Benetton to paper
RE
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at -2-
DJ
09/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos gives $10 million to bipartisan campaign fund
RE
09/07JOHN NEAL : Lloyd's of London appoints ex-QBE boss John Neal as CEO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Roberto Quarta Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel An Wang Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.