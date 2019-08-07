Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ping Li

Age : 65
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Ping Li is on the board of Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. and China Reform Holdi

Container line Hapag-Lloyd raises first-half profit on better freights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 02:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Hapag-Lloyd container is pictured at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd on Wednesday reported a 146 million euro (£134.5 million) net profit in the first half of 2019, up from a year-earlier loss of 101 million euros, citing a 5% increase in freight rates.

Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a statement confirmed the company's outlook for 2019, when Hapag-Lloyd expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to 1.6 to 2.0 billion euros from 1.138 billion in 2018.

But the CEO noted risks to the global shipping industry - which is still on a consolidation course - from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

First-half EBITDA came in at 956 million euros after 427 million in comparable 2018.

Freight rates in the first six months increased to $1,071 per twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) from $1,020 previously.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAPAG-LLOYD AG 1.60% 38.15 Delayed Quote.70.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ping Li
 
02:02aPING LI : Container line Hapag-Lloyd raises first-half profit on better freights
RE
07/31PING LI : Eutelsat reports financial year revenue drop as expected, buyback plan lifts shares
RE
06/21PING LI : Toyota Tsusho to wait on EV market before upping lithium investment
RE
05/06PING LI : Industrials Down as Trade-War Fears Weigh on Shipping Lines -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
2018 : Sears Chair Lampert makes $4.4 billion bid to keep retailer alive
RE
2018PING LI : Web Summit helping Lisbon to 'reboot' as tech start-up hub, says founder
RE
2018PING LI : British vaping business Supreme postpones London listing
RE
2018PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
2018PING LI : Stocks and oil up, but US dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
2018PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
RE
2017PING LI : Container line MSC to start Oman-Qatar shipping service
RE
2017PING LI : Container shipping lines ordered to testify in U.S. sector probe
RE
2016PING LI : Hyundai Heavy says wins $700 million order from Iran for 10 ships
RE
2016PING LI : Donald Trump Tweets Ford Has Committed to Keeping Lincoln Production in U.S.
DJ
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01JEFF BEZOS : Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunnelling company this month
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : ' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket
RE
08/05STEVE COHEN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
07/31RUPERT STADLER : German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss Stadler over emissions cheating
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group