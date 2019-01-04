Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ping Li

Age : 64
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Ping Li is on the board of Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. and China Reform Holdi

Dutch authorities demand clean-up costs from Swiss shipping line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 02:35pm EST
A handout photo made available by the Havariekommando shows the container ship MSC ZOE

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities will hold Swiss shipping line MSC liable for the cost of cleaning up debris from more than 270 cargo containers that fell off one of its vessels and washed up on shore, officials said on Friday.

The Dutch coastguard said a criminal investigation had been launched by prosecutors into the incident, one of the largest of its kind off the coast of the Netherlands.

The containers, some holding hazardous chemicals, fell off one of the world's largest container ships, the MSC Zoe, during a North Sea storm on Wednesday in German waters near the island of Borkum.

Roughly 35 containers have been located and the remainder were lost at sea, Water Management Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen wrote in a letter to parliament. "Those responsible (MSC) will be held liable," she wrote.

Among the lost goods were car parts, refrigerators, toys and furniture, she wrote. "Several containers of hazardous materials were onboard. It is unclear how many fell off," it said.

At least one container load of organic peroxide, a strong bleaching agent that can cause injury on contact with skin, was lost, the letter said. Residents were told not to touch 25-kg bags found on the shore.

Germany is pushing for the adoption of global rules mandating transmitters on shipping containers, especially for dangerous goods, Norbert Brackmann, Germany's maritime business coordinator, told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper.

But he added that it could take several years before the 170 members of the International Maritime Organisation agree on such a step.

Prosecutors said in a statement sent to Reuters that a joint investigation with Maritime Police would focus on "whether the damage caused is the result of criminal acts," possibly in violation of the anti-pollution laws for seagoing vessels.

"It will consider whether we can hold someone - and if so who - responsible for the pollution," it said.

Tineke Schokker, the mayor of Vlieland, one of the Wadden Islands, said she and four other mayors sent letters to MSC demanding that costs be covered. Debris continued to wash up on Friday, she said, posing a threat to flora and fauna.

"They need to remove this as quickly as possible because the longer it's here the more damage it does," she said told Reuters. "We have decided to collectively pass on the costs to the shipping company."

It was not clear if there would be lasting environmental damage to the area, a vast expanse of tidal flats and wetlands known for its rich biological diversity.

Roughly 100 soldiers have joined the clean-up operation. Local authorities and volunteers have already gathered up tonnes of waste from several kilometres (miles) of coastline.

A statement from MSC on Friday said it was "directly taking over more of the clean-up" and working with salvage companies.

An MSC spokesman had no immediate comment about the letters sent by island mayors, but the statement said it had deployed boats to locate and tow drifting containers, plus sonar-tracing vessels for underwater recovery.

"MSC is not giving a detailed account of the cargo on board to the general public at this time," it said, adding that "caution should be applied in particular for any containers or drums which are labelled as having hazardous content".

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

By Anthony Deutsch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ping Li
 
02:35pPING LI : Dutch authorities demand clean-up costs from Swiss shipping line
RE
2018PING LI : Sears Chair Lampert makes $4.4 billion bid to keep retailer alive
RE
2018PING LI : Web Summit helping Lisbon to 'reboot' as tech start-up hub, says founder
RE
2018PING LI : British vaping business Supreme postpones London listing
RE
2018PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
2018PING LI : Stocks and oil up, but US dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
2018PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
RE
2017PING LI : Container line MSC to start Oman-Qatar shipping service
RE
2017PING LI : Container shipping lines ordered to testify in U.S. sector probe
RE
2016PING LI : Hyundai Heavy says wins $700 million order from Iran for 10 ships
RE
2016PING LI : Donald Trump Tweets Ford Has Committed to Keeping Lincoln Production in U.S.
DJ
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : Shipping Lines Take New Global Alliance to Regulators
DJ
2016PING LI : UK construction slips in February, housebuilding strong
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
01/02BILL GATES : Wsj
RE
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
2018LARRY ELLISON : Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
RE
2018PING LI : Sears Chair Lampert makes $4.4 billion bid to keep retailer alive
RE
12:57pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.