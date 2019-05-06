Industrials Down as Trade-War Fears Weigh on Shipping Lines -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after President Donald Trump indicated that a trade war with China could rage on. "What happened to that trade deal?" said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, after Mr. Trump tweeted that talks were moving too slowly and that he was ready to raise existing tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Shares of shipping companies, which are among the most sensitive to levels of trade between the world's two largest economies, tumbled in the wake of the tweets. Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd fell by 2% or more while U.S.-traded Scorpio Bulkers and Star Bulk Carriers both fell sharply.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com