Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ping Li

Age : 64
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Ping Li is on the board of Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. and China Reform Holdi

Web Summit helping Lisbon to 'reboot' as tech start-up hub, says founder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2018 | 07:11pm CET
Web Summit's co-founder Paddy Cosgrave gestures during an interview with Reuters on the day of the inauguration of Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech conference, in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, is helping to stoke a "reboot" of Portugal's capital city as a start-up hub as the country continues its emergence from a crippling debt crisis, the event's founder said.

The Lisbon summit has put the city on the world technology map, with various visiting businesses settling here after being lured by modern infrastructure, the local tech cadre and warm climate. Local authorities estimate that the week-long event generates about 300 million euros (262.7 million pounds) in hotel and other revenue for the city.

Founder Paddy Cosgrave signed an agreement this year to keep the event in Portugal for another ten years, marking a huge boost for Lisbon's ambitions as a start-up hub.

The 34-year-old Irish entrepreneur started the event in Dublin eight years ago with only 400 people in attendance and has massively expanded the conference to this year's 70,000 paying participants and guest speakers, including the United Nations Secretary-General.

"This is a city going through a rebirth, it's a start-up city, it's being rebooted," Cosgrave told Reuters a few hours before the annual summit opened its doors on Monday evening.

Cosgrave said Web Summit will create 100 jobs in Lisbon in the next two years, adding to the growing number of tech companies opening offices in the area, including Google and the technology divisions of Mercedes and BMW.

He said a lot of people had cast doubt over the wisdom of moving Web Summit to Lisbon from Dublin in 2016, eschewing major cities such as Paris, Berlin and London.

"Portugal went through a dark decade of being hammered, like Ireland did," said Cosgrave, referring to the eurozone debt crisis that started around 2010, requiring bailouts for both nations. "But we made a decision which I think has turned out to be the right decision."

While some critics say Portugal's tech ambitions may not last or ultimately prove as successful as some larger technology centres, Cosgrave said the recent emergence of Portuguese businesses valued at more than $1 billion will ensure sustainable growth for Portugal's digital economy because the founders of those so-called "unicorns" become backers for the next generation of start-ups.

(Editing by Andrei Khalip and David Goodman)

By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.61% 1077.02 Delayed Quote.2.24%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.22% 73.25 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
DAIMLER 0.00% 50.74 Delayed Quote.-28.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ping Li
 
11/05PING LI : Web Summit helping Lisbon to 'reboot' as tech start-up hub, says founder
RE
05/04PING LI : British vaping business Supreme postpones London listing
RE
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09PING LI : Stocks and oil up, but US dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
02/21PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
RE
2017PING LI : Container line MSC to start Oman-Qatar shipping service
RE
2017PING LI : Container shipping lines ordered to testify in U.S. sector probe
RE
2016PING LI : Hyundai Heavy says wins $700 million order from Iran for 10 ships
RE
2016PING LI : Donald Trump Tweets Ford Has Committed to Keeping Lincoln Production in U.S.
DJ
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : South Korea says tough luck to Hanjin as shipping line sinks
RE
2016PING LI : Shipping Lines Take New Global Alliance to Regulators
DJ
2016PING LI : UK construction slips in February, housebuilding strong
RE
2015PING LI : Toys R Us lowers free shipping limit for online orders
RE
2015PING LI : With low yields crimping shopping list, ECB might change QE terms
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/06ELON MUSK : SpaceX seeks $750 million leveraged loan
RE
11/08JACK MA : Alibaba's on-demand online services unit valued at $30 billion - sources
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Tesla names director Denholm to replace Musk as board chair
RE
11/09LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs's Ex-CEO Lloyd Blankfein Met Malaysian at Center of 1MDB Scandal
DJ
11/05MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
11/05PATRICK THOMAS : Air Products to Acquire GE Gasification Business
DJ
11/07MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Rolf Martin Schmitz Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.