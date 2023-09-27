By Ben Glickman

Uber has tapped Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the ride-share company's next finance chief.

The company said Wednesday that Mahendra-Rajah, currently financial chief of Analog Devices, would join Uber effective Nov. 13.

Mahendra-Rajah would succeed current financial chief Nelson Chai, who Uber said in August would depart after five years with the company. Chai oversaw Uber's 2018 initial public offering after filling a role which had been vacant for three years.

Mahendra-Rajah previously served as CFO of WABCO Holdings, a commercial vehicle technology supplier, and held other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials, Visa and United Technologies.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-23 1634ET