Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Predee Daochai

Age : 60
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Predee Daochai is a businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies and currently i

Thai PM says has asked banking executive Predee Daochai to join cabinet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 06:54am EDT
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference in Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Friday said he has asked top banking executive Predee Daochai to join his cabinet.

Predee, 61, currently the co-president of Kasikorn Bank and chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, had been widely tipped by local media to replace Uttama Savanayana as Finance Minister. Uttama resigned on Thursday.

Prayuth told reporters he had asked Predee to join and was waiting for his answer.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KASIKORNBANK -0.82% 91.25 End-of-day quote.-39.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Predee Daochai
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : filing
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduces share count, suggesting possible buybacks
RE
07/13ELON MUSK : the battle for the next Tesla plant
RE
07/14VLADIMIR POTANIN : Russia's Rusal seeks management changes at Nornickel after fuel spill
RE
07/11ELON MUSK : Musk overtakes Buffet as world's 7th richest man
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group