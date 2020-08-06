Log in
Business Leaders
Predee Daochai

Age : 60
Country of residence : Unknown
Predee Daochai is a businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies and currently i

Thai banking executive Predee Daochai named finance minister

08/06/2020 | 02:25am EDT
Predee Daochai, Chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association

Thai banking executive Predee Daochai has been named the Southeast Asian country's new finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle, according to an announcement published in the official Royal Gazette.

Predee, who had been widely tipped to take the job, will face the tough task of navigating Southeast Asia's worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, former executive at PTT Global Chemical, has been appointed energy minister and deputy prime minister, the Royal Gazette said.

The cabinet shake-up came after the resignations of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and some other ministers last month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Ed Davies)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PTT -0.64% 38.75 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL 4.59% 51.25 End-of-day quote.-10.09%
