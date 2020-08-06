Thai banking executive Predee Daochai named finance minister

Predee, who had been widely tipped to take the job, will face the tough task of navigating Southeast Asia's worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, former executive at PTT Global Chemical, has been appointed energy minister and deputy prime minister, the Royal Gazette said.

The cabinet shake-up came after the resignations of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and some other ministers last month.

