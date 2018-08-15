Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Qi Lu

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Y Combinator Launching China Program, With Baidu's Qi Lu as Head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:50am CEST

By Tomio Geron

Y Combinator has hired former Baidu Inc. and Microsoft Corp. executive Qi Lu to lead a new China unit.

YC China is the Silicon Valley firm's first expansion outside the U.S. and indicates the importance of China in the global technology market, according to Sam Altman, Y Combinator's president.

"My best guess is that over the next decade, most of the most important startups will get started in either the U.S. or China," Mr. Altman said.

YC China will operate a twice-yearly incubator like the Silicon Valley version, but it won't invest in startups separately--at least not for now as Y Combinator does with its YC Continuity fund for growth-stage startups. YC China also won't operate with a separate fund for now, Mr. Altman said.

The appointment of Mr. Lu as founding chief executive of YC China will bring Mr. Lu back to working closely with small technology teams.

He most recently was chief operating officer of China internet giant Baidu. Previously he was an executive vice president at Microsoft and worked at Yahoo and International Business Machines Corp.

"Qi's someone I've been trying to recruit for years," Mr. Altman said. "He really likes and misses working with really small, early organizations."

Mr. Lu will work with the next upcoming batch of Y Combinator startups in Mountain View, Calif. while he plans the YC China program.

Mr. Altman hopes there will be interaction between founders in the U.S. incubator and the China founders.

"I think that (interaction) is the most valuable part of YC," Mr. Altman said. "So my hope is that there will be a huge amount of interaction and information flow there."

China has had a growing influence on technology in the U.S., Mr. Altman said, citing the scooter- and bike-share startups in the U.S. "We're seeing more and more of our startups take inspiration from things happening in China," he said.

Write to Tomio Geron at tomio.geron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -2.15% 186.81 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Qi Lu
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
02:46pELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/14DAVID EINHORN : Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling
DJ
08:48aDAVID EINHORN : Bayer Brings No Relief to Einhorn -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.