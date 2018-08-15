Y Combinator Launching China Program, With Baidu's Qi Lu as Head

By Tomio Geron

Y Combinator has hired former Baidu Inc. and Microsoft Corp. executive Qi Lu to lead a new China unit.

YC China is the Silicon Valley firm's first expansion outside the U.S. and indicates the importance of China in the global technology market, according to Sam Altman, Y Combinator's president.

"My best guess is that over the next decade, most of the most important startups will get started in either the U.S. or China," Mr. Altman said.

YC China will operate a twice-yearly incubator like the Silicon Valley version, but it won't invest in startups separately--at least not for now as Y Combinator does with its YC Continuity fund for growth-stage startups. YC China also won't operate with a separate fund for now, Mr. Altman said.

The appointment of Mr. Lu as founding chief executive of YC China will bring Mr. Lu back to working closely with small technology teams.

He most recently was chief operating officer of China internet giant Baidu. Previously he was an executive vice president at Microsoft and worked at Yahoo and International Business Machines Corp.

"Qi's someone I've been trying to recruit for years," Mr. Altman said. "He really likes and misses working with really small, early organizations."

Mr. Lu will work with the next upcoming batch of Y Combinator startups in Mountain View, Calif. while he plans the YC China program.

Mr. Altman hopes there will be interaction between founders in the U.S. incubator and the China founders.

"I think that (interaction) is the most valuable part of YC," Mr. Altman said. "So my hope is that there will be a huge amount of interaction and information flow there."

China has had a growing influence on technology in the U.S., Mr. Altman said, citing the scooter- and bike-share startups in the U.S. "We're seeing more and more of our startups take inspiration from things happening in China," he said.

Write to Tomio Geron at tomio.geron@wsj.com