Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

R. Johnson

Age : 62
Public asset : 168,527,577 USD
Linked companies : HCA Healthcare Inc
Biography : R. Milton Johnson is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and is Chair

For Boris Johnson's Britain, a Cold World Awaits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Greg Ip

For new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brexit isn't about Britain turning its back on the world. Quite the opposite: leaving the European Union is a chance for a sovereign Britain to stake out a new, more free position in the global economy.

Yet if there was ever a bad time for a lone economy to put itself at the mercy of the world, this is it. The global economy has changed in the three years since Britons, with Mr. Johnson's encouragement, voted to leave the EU. The same sentiments that drove that vote have manifested themselves from the U.S. to China to Italy as protectionism, nationalism and hostility to globalization.

This would be difficult enough even if Britain were negotiating from strength, but it isn't. True, unemployment is low. But Britain's productivity growth has been feeble and Brexit uncertainty has undermined business investment. Two traditional British advantages--flexible labor markets and low corporate tax rates--have been copied with greater frequency by its European neighbors.

Britain first joined the European Economic Community, the EU's forerunner, back in 1973 after decades of lagging behind its continental competitors, Germany and France. By the 1970s, Britain was beset by inflation, labor unrest and balance of payments crises. Joining the EEC, then-Prime Minister Edward Heath declared, would "enable us to be more efficient and more competitive in gaining more markets not only in Europe but in the rest of the world."

Britain did turn around, thanks to EEC membership, reduced union militancy, lower taxes and inflation, privatization and other reforms ushered in by subsequent prime ministers. By the 2000s, Britain had caught up to German standards of living and surpassed the French. Always a trading nation, it became more so, with exports of goods and services rising to more than 40% of gross domestic product by the late 2000s from 27% in 1973. By 2007, Britain claimed a bigger share of global GDP than it did in 1973.

Some of that reflected the outsize contribution of the City of London, and when the global financial crisis brought down its banks, it took the British economy with it. The aftermath has been sobering. Thanks to the Bank of England's low interest rates, Britain escaped the euro crisis and created millions of jobs. But inflation-adjusted wages have barely risen. Last week the government's nonpartisan watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said productivity--the building block of future wages--had grown a dismal 0.3% a year since the crisis, compared with 2.2% historically. It predicted it would only recover to 1.3% in the next five years.

The productivity slump predates Brexit but the unending indecision over Britain's relationship with Europe has made it worse. For the last two years British business investment has lagged behind France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Mr. Johnson says he's prepared to leave the EU with no deal, which would almost certainly make that worse. The International Monetary Fund earlier this year predicted that could leave the British economy 3.5% smaller than if it kept most of its existing trade arrangements intact.

The EU, in particular Germany, wants a deal with post-Brexit Britain. Yet it faces intensifying internal strains that make compromise difficult, such as a restive Italy whose coalition government includes right-wing populists who despise the EU and the euro.

Should Mr. Johnson take Britain out of the EU without a deal, he can't count on a warm welcome from the rest of the world.

"With the World Trade Organization relatively weaker and playing little role in the service sector, the size of your market becomes the key factor in how good a trade deal you can do," Martin Donnelly, a former British trade official, said in an interview earlier this year. "The U.K. faces the problem of not being by itself as big as the U.S., EU or China, but substantially bigger than trading countries like Singapore which can be more flexible."

China is now the world's second-largest economy and this year the IMF projects India will supplant Britain as the fifth. Neither makes for any easy trading partner: China's discriminatory treatment of western firms and alleged technology theft have embroiled it in a deepening trade war with the U.S. India remains highly protectionist under nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump is personally fond of Mr. Johnson and last year the U.S. opened negotiations on a free-trade agreement for after Brexit. But that is no guarantee of a deal; Mr. Trump has generally seen trade agreements as means to extract--not make--concessions. For example, the U.S. has signaled that any trade pact between the two nations would effectively bar Britain from signing one with China.

Mr. Johnson habitually waves off naysayers. "I think this country needs a bit of optimism," he declared in the closing days of the leadership race.

That may not, however, be enough.

Write to Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about R. Johnson
 
07/24R. JOHNSON : For Boris Johnson's Britain, a Cold World Awaits
DJ
05/21R. JOHNSON : Protective Insurance Corp. Names Jeremy Johnson as Next CEO
DJ
04/03R. JOHNSON : PG&E Names Bill Johnson as New CEO, Appoints 10 Board Members
DJ
01/07R. JOHNSON : 'I'm Not Howard' -- Update
DJ
01/07 : 'I'm Not Howard'
DJ
2018R. JOHNSON : With 'Rampage,' Dwayne Johnson Shows International Appeal
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Missouri Sues Drug Firms Over Opioid Marketing -- WSJ
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Missouri Files Its Own Suit Against Opioid-Painkiller Producers -- Update
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Boris Johnson Among 5,411 People Who Renounced U.S. Citizenship in 2016 -- Update
DJ
2017R. JOHNSON : Ross Johnson's Legacy Goes Beyond a Reputation for Excess
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : Former RJR Nabisco CEO F. Ross Johnson Dies at Age 85
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : U.K.'s Johnson Sees Brexit Formally Starting Early Next Year
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : Boris Johnson to Meet John Kerry as U.K. Plots Course After Brexit
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : William B. Johnson -- WSJ
DJ
2016R. JOHNSON : William B. Johnson, One-Time Waffle King, Created the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Chain
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
04:38aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch in limbo after crypto promoter issues apology
RE
07/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec
DJ
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
07/20CARL ICAHN : Icahn Puts Occidental on Notice About Deal for Anadarko -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group