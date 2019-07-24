For Boris Johnson's Britain, a Cold World Awaits

By Greg Ip

For new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brexit isn't about Britain turning its back on the world. Quite the opposite: leaving the European Union is a chance for a sovereign Britain to stake out a new, more free position in the global economy.

Yet if there was ever a bad time for a lone economy to put itself at the mercy of the world, this is it. The global economy has changed in the three years since Britons, with Mr. Johnson's encouragement, voted to leave the EU. The same sentiments that drove that vote have manifested themselves from the U.S. to China to Italy as protectionism, nationalism and hostility to globalization.

This would be difficult enough even if Britain were negotiating from strength, but it isn't. True, unemployment is low. But Britain's productivity growth has been feeble and Brexit uncertainty has undermined business investment. Two traditional British advantages--flexible labor markets and low corporate tax rates--have been copied with greater frequency by its European neighbors.

Britain first joined the European Economic Community, the EU's forerunner, back in 1973 after decades of lagging behind its continental competitors, Germany and France. By the 1970s, Britain was beset by inflation, labor unrest and balance of payments crises. Joining the EEC, then-Prime Minister Edward Heath declared, would "enable us to be more efficient and more competitive in gaining more markets not only in Europe but in the rest of the world."

Britain did turn around, thanks to EEC membership, reduced union militancy, lower taxes and inflation, privatization and other reforms ushered in by subsequent prime ministers. By the 2000s, Britain had caught up to German standards of living and surpassed the French. Always a trading nation, it became more so, with exports of goods and services rising to more than 40% of gross domestic product by the late 2000s from 27% in 1973. By 2007, Britain claimed a bigger share of global GDP than it did in 1973.

Some of that reflected the outsize contribution of the City of London, and when the global financial crisis brought down its banks, it took the British economy with it. The aftermath has been sobering. Thanks to the Bank of England's low interest rates, Britain escaped the euro crisis and created millions of jobs. But inflation-adjusted wages have barely risen. Last week the government's nonpartisan watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said productivity--the building block of future wages--had grown a dismal 0.3% a year since the crisis, compared with 2.2% historically. It predicted it would only recover to 1.3% in the next five years.

The productivity slump predates Brexit but the unending indecision over Britain's relationship with Europe has made it worse. For the last two years British business investment has lagged behind France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Mr. Johnson says he's prepared to leave the EU with no deal, which would almost certainly make that worse. The International Monetary Fund earlier this year predicted that could leave the British economy 3.5% smaller than if it kept most of its existing trade arrangements intact.

The EU, in particular Germany, wants a deal with post-Brexit Britain. Yet it faces intensifying internal strains that make compromise difficult, such as a restive Italy whose coalition government includes right-wing populists who despise the EU and the euro.

Should Mr. Johnson take Britain out of the EU without a deal, he can't count on a warm welcome from the rest of the world.

"With the World Trade Organization relatively weaker and playing little role in the service sector, the size of your market becomes the key factor in how good a trade deal you can do," Martin Donnelly, a former British trade official, said in an interview earlier this year. "The U.K. faces the problem of not being by itself as big as the U.S., EU or China, but substantially bigger than trading countries like Singapore which can be more flexible."

China is now the world's second-largest economy and this year the IMF projects India will supplant Britain as the fifth. Neither makes for any easy trading partner: China's discriminatory treatment of western firms and alleged technology theft have embroiled it in a deepening trade war with the U.S. India remains highly protectionist under nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump is personally fond of Mr. Johnson and last year the U.S. opened negotiations on a free-trade agreement for after Brexit. But that is no guarantee of a deal; Mr. Trump has generally seen trade agreements as means to extract--not make--concessions. For example, the U.S. has signaled that any trade pact between the two nations would effectively bar Britain from signing one with China.

Mr. Johnson habitually waves off naysayers. "I think this country needs a bit of optimism," he declared in the closing days of the leadership race.

That may not, however, be enough.

