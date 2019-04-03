Log in
PG&E Names Bill Johnson as New CEO, Appoints 10 Board Members

04/03/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

By Maria Armental

PG&E Corp. on Wednesday said veteran utility executive Bill Johnson would take over as chief executive and 10 new directors would join its board, part of a leadership overhaul to restore confidence in the troubled company.

Mr. Johnson, the retiring CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, is expected to begin his role in late April, the company said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said through a spokesman that he remained concerned and focused on "the large representation of Wall Street interests and most board nominees' lack of relevant California experience."

Mr. Newsom previously described the utility's plans as trying to stack its board with hedge-fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety." (www.wsj.com/articles/california-governor-disapproves-of-proposed-pg-e-board-11553811890)

PG&E officials pointed to Mr. Johnson's experience, including his leading the largest publicly owned utility in the U.S.

"Mr. Johnson brings substantial safety and operational expertise from his extensive career in the energy industry," the board said in a statement. "We believe Mr. Johnson is the right leader for PG&E as we work to strengthen our safety culture and navigate a complex and challenging period in our company's history."

PG&E, owner of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., faces billions of dollars in potential liability costs tied to deadly wildfires in California.

Geisha Williams stepped down as CEO in January. (www.wsj.com/articles/pg-e-ceo-geisha-williams-is-stepping-down-11547431270)

-- Russell Gold contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI 0.00% 62.38 Delayed Quote.36.01%
