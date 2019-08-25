U.K.'s Johnson Charms Trump, Questions Trade War

By Max Colchester and Rebecca Ballhaus

BIARRITZ, France -- After becoming Britain's prime minister last month, Boris Johnson has kept President Trump on speed-dial, peppering him with calls as he seeks to shore up Britain's ties with the U.S. ahead of Brexit. On Sunday, they met in person, and Mr. Johnson was rewarded with warm words and the promise of a quick trade deal with the U.S.

"You know who this is? Mr. Trump asked reporters, gesturing to Mr. Johnson after they strode down a blue-carpeted staircase on their way to a breakfast meeting at the Group of Seven gathering in France. "He's going to be a fantastic prime minister."

With the U.K. set to leave the EU, its biggest trading partner, on Oct. 31 British officials want to ensure that the country isn't isolated on the global stage. Tighter ties with the U.S. on both trade and security is viewed as a prize that can be brandished as Britain pulls away from the EU.

But the quest to bolster the special relationship between the two nations presents Mr. Johnson with a dilemma: how to appease Mr. Trump while not isolating other potential trading partners, notably the EU and China.

Despite the bonhomie, fissures have appeared in the leaders' relationship.

Mr. Johnson during his trip to Biarritz made several veiled criticisms of Mr. Trump's decision to hike tariffs on Chinese products. "Just to register a faint, sheeplike note of our view on the trade war -- we are in favor of trade peace on the whole," he said Sunday. During his visit, he also urged the president to open the U.S. market to U.K. goods, saying that America would have to compromise if a trade deal was to be reached.

Mr. Trump has been an outspoken supporter of Brexit and again said there would be a "big trade deal with the U.K." signed quickly after the country exits the EU. Mr. Johnson said it would come together once "we work a couple things out."

He said there were "tough talks ahead" but stressed the "huge opportunities for the U.K. to penetrate the American market." Mr. Johnson meanwhile praised the performance of the U.S. economy under Mr. Trump's presidency.

Trade experts question how much leverage the U.K. will have in any trade talks, given the difference size of the two countries' economies. The leaders said they agreed that the U.K.'s state-run National Health Service was off the table for any trade deal -- an area that had been a chief concern for British voters, who don't want to see it opened to American pharmaceutical and health-care companies.

The two countries stand at odds on several policies. While the U.S. pulled out of a deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, the U.K. and Mr. Johnson in particular have endorsed it. The Trump administration has also taken a hard-line stance on Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei, something the U.K. has so far refused to do. Mr. Trump is a climate change skeptic; Mr. Johnson is eager to burnish his green credentials. "Climate change is accelerating the devastating and unprecedented loss of habitats and species," Mr. Johnson said Saturday. And while the U.S. president is enacting a trade war, Mr. Johnson says he wants Britain to quit the EU so it can strike trade deals around the world.

So far these differences have been pushed to the back burner.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly heaped praise on Mr. Johnson and referred to him as "Britain Trump." In his first few weeks in office Mr. Johnson has spoken by phone with Mr. Trump multiple times. Earlier this month, the president sent national security adviser John Bolton to London to talk up a trade deal with the U.K. as soon as Brexit happens. Mr. Bolton at the time said that British officials were hoping for a "sector-by-sector" focus on trade discussions, with their priorities focused on financial services and some aspects of trade, such as manufactured goods.

Mr. Johnson, meanwhile, is attempting to walk a fine line between praising Mr. Trump and standing up to him.

Ahead of his selection as prime minister, the U.K. media published diplomatic cables showing the U.K. ambassador in Washington criticizing Mr. Trump. Mr. Johnson refused to endorse the ambassador who subsequently quit. That sparked criticism that he was too keen to protect his relations with the Trump administration over defending British diplomats. Britain, meanwhile, has looked to the U.S. to help protect shipping in the Persian Gulf, a sign of the strategic importance of the relationship.

Mr. Johnson has taken a tougher line discussing the possibility of a U.K.-U.S. trade deal. He said he wanted more access for British products, such as pork pies, to the U.S. market if a deal was to be done. The two leaders announced the creation of a "Special Relationship Economic Working Group" to look at how to build bilateral ties.

Mr. Trump, who repeatedly criticized former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit and said she should take his advice on how best to negotiate with the European Union, sounded a different note with Mr. Johnson.

"He needs no advice. He's the right man for the job," Mr. Trump said. "I've been saying that for a long time. It didn't make your predecessor happy," he added, referring to Mrs. May.

"He's on message there," Mr. Johnson quipped.

