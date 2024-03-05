Sandoz: Board and management changes

Sandoz announces that its Board of Directors will propose the election of Mathai Mammen and Michael Rechsteiner as new Board members, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 30.



Following the AGM, Remco Steenbergen will step down from the Board of Directors to become a member of the Executive Committee and take on the responsibility of Sandoz CFO as of July 1.



Remco Steenbergen is to succeed Colin Bond, who will remain in office until the arrival of his successor, and will continue to support the Executive Committee as a senior advisor thereafter until his retirement.



