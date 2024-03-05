Sandoz: Board and management changes
Following the AGM, Remco Steenbergen will step down from the Board of Directors to become a member of the Executive Committee and take on the responsibility of Sandoz CFO as of July 1.
Remco Steenbergen is to succeed Colin Bond, who will remain in office until the arrival of his successor, and will continue to support the Executive Committee as a senior advisor thereafter until his retirement.
