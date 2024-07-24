(Alliance News) - Moncler Spa on Wednesday reported consolidated group revenues of EUR1.23 billion in the first six months of the year, up 11 percent from EUR1.14 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Moncler's revenues stood at EUR1.04 billion from EUR935 million in the first half of 2023, while Stone Island's revenues stood at EUR188.9 million from EUR201.6 million in 2023.

By geographic region, in revenues in Asia stood at EUR513 million, in the EMEA region at EUR380.6 million and in the Americas at EUR147.7 million.

By distribution channel, revenues were EUR875.7 million for DTC and EUR165.5 million for wholesale.

Net income was EUR180.7 million in the first half from one of EUR145.4 million in 2023.

Group Ebit as of June 30 was EUR258.7 million compared to EUR217.8 million in the same period last year.

Group Net Financial Position stands at EUR845.8 million net cash from EUR1.03 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler, commented, "We are very pleased with the solid results achieved in the first half of the year, in an operating environment of generalized complexity for the luxury sector. Both of our brands recorded strong growth in the DTC channel in all regions, and the group achieved a strong operating result, exceeding EUR250 million. The global macroeconomic environment is highly volatile and unpredictable, and industry trends are continuously normalizing. This requires us to maintain a vigilant approach, and remain focused on our operational flexibility and responsiveness."

"At the same time, I am convinced that the strategic initiatives we are pursuing at both Moncler and Stone Island, our deep connection with our communities, our continued pursuit of product excellence, and our focus on selective, high-quality growth will continue to strengthen our brands in the months and years ahead."

On Wednesday, Moncler closed down 4.0 percent at EUR54.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

