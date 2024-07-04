FBD Holdings PLC - Dublin-based insurer - Names Richard Pike as chair, with immediate effect. Pike originally joined the board of FBD Holdings, as well as the board of FBD Insurance PLC, in September 2019. FBD Holdings says that he has a "strong background in financial services, technology and operational risk". Pike's areas of expertise include digital technologies, governance, risk, compliance, business management and strategy. He has also been appointed as chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee of FBD Insurance, and is a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Chair Liam Herlihy says: "I am very pleased to announce the appointment of [Richard] Pike as chair of FBD Insurance. Richard brings a depth of knowledge to FBD and I look forward to working with him in his new role and continuing to deliver for all our stakeholders.

Current stock price: EUR12.95

12-month change: down 1.5%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.