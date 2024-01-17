By Sabela Ojea

Walt Disney recommended shareholders vote for its 12 nominees to the company's board of directors and said Chief Executive Robert Iger's total compensation doubled in fiscal 2023.

The company nominated Chairman Mark Parker to the board, as well as Mary Barra, Safra Catz, Amy Chang, Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn Everson, Michael Froman, James Gorman, Robert Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Calvin McDonald, and Derica Rice.

The company didn't nominate for reelection Francis Desouza, a director since 2018 and former chief executive officer at Illumina Inc., and instead nominated Gorman. DeSouza hadn't planned to stand for re-election at the next annual shareholder meeting, Disney had said.

The entertainment company on Tuesday said its director candidates are experts in implementing strategic priorities.

For the fiscal year ended in September Iger's compensation totaled $31.6 million, up from $15 million a year ago, mainly due to stock awards, the company said in a separate Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Iger returned to Walt Disney in November of 2022 after serving as CEO and Chairman from 2005 to 2020, and then as executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021.

