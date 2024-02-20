AbbVie: new CEO on July 1
Gonzalez, who has held the position of CEO since the company's creation in 2013, will step down and become Executive Chairman of the Board as of July 1, when Robert Michael will also join the Board of Directors.
Robert Michael has 31 years' experience, including management roles in several companies, and in pharmaceuticals, aesthetics, diagnostics, diabetes care and nutrition.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction