AbbVie: new CEO on July 1

AbbVie announces that its Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Robert Michael, the healthcare group's current Chief Operating Officer (COO), to succeed Richard Gonzalez as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Gonzalez, who has held the position of CEO since the company's creation in 2013, will step down and become Executive Chairman of the Board as of July 1, when Robert Michael will also join the Board of Directors.



Robert Michael has 31 years' experience, including management roles in several companies, and in pharmaceuticals, aesthetics, diagnostics, diabetes care and nutrition.



