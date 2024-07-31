Boeing: second-quarter loss widens, deliveries slump

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it had widened its losses in the second quarter due to a drop in aircraft deliveries and losses on defense programs.



This morning, the American aircraft manufacturer reported an operating loss, excluding exceptional items, of almost $1.4 billion for the past quarter, compared with a shortfall of $390 million a year earlier.



Core earnings per share, which also exclude charges, showed a loss of $2.90, compared with earnings of 82 cents a year earlier.



The consensus was for a loss of 82 cents per share.



These results reflect the fact that Boeing delivered fewer airliners, with only 92 aircraft in the quarter, compared with 136 in the second quarter of 2023.



This had a negative impact on total sales, which fell by 15% to $16.8 billion.



The company's order book currently includes more than 5,400 aircraft, worth a total of $516 billion.



Dave Calhoun, outgoing CEO, described the quarter as "challenging", but also marked by significant progress in quality management of production systems, which had weighed on performance in recent months.



The stock nevertheless gained over 2% in pre-market trading, following the appointment of Robert Ortberg as CEO to replace Calhoun, effective August 8.



Ortberg - who has over 35 years' experience in the industry - headed Rockwell Collins for five years, before overseeing its integration with United Technologies and RTX.



