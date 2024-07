(Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters reported a fall in its second-quarter net fees, as it reels from a slowdown in the hiring market amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The company, which specialises in hiring for the legal, accountancy and technology sectors, posted a 12% fall in net fees at constant currency for the three months ended June 30.

