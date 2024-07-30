July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's WPP is set to pick former BT chief Philip Jansen as its new chair, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Mr. Roberto Quarta is a Non-Executive Chairman at WPP Plc, a Chairman at Smith & Nephew PLC, a Partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLP and a Chairman at Smith & Nephew A/S (Denmark). Mr. Quarta was previously employed as an Independent Director by Foster Wheeler AG, a Non-Executive Chairman by IMI Plc, a Chairman-Supervisory Board by Rexel SA, an Independent Non-Executive Director by BAE Systems Plc, a Chairman by Italtel SpA, a Chairman by Italtel Group SpA, a Chairman by BBA Aviation Plc, an Executive Vice President by Hitchiner Manufacturing Co., Inc., an Executive Director by BTR Plc, a Trustee by College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts), a Non-Executive Director by Equant NV, a Non-Executive Director by PowerGen Corp., a Non-Executive Director by SPIE Operations SA, a Non-Executive Director by SPIE SA, and a Managing Director by Worcester Controls Corp. He also served on the board at Powergen UK Plc, Azure Dynamics Corp. and SPIE Ouest-Centre SAS. He received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts).View full profile
