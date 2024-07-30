Mr. Roberto Quarta is a Non-Executive Chairman at WPP Plc, a Chairman at Smith & Nephew PLC, a Partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLP and a Chairman at Smith & Nephew A/S (Denmark). Mr. Quarta was previously employed as an Independent Director by Foster Wheeler AG, a Non-Executive Chairman by IMI Plc, a Chairman-Supervisory Board by Rexel SA, an Independent Non-Executive Director by BAE Systems Plc, a Chairman by Italtel SpA, a Chairman by Italtel Group SpA, a Chairman by BBA Aviation Plc, an Executive Vice President by Hitchiner Manufacturing Co., Inc., an Executive Director by BTR Plc, a Trustee by College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts), a Non-Executive Director by Equant NV, a Non-Executive Director by PowerGen Corp., a Non-Executive Director by SPIE Operations SA, a Non-Executive Director by SPIE SA, and a Managing Director by Worcester Controls Corp. He also served on the board at Powergen UK Plc, Azure Dynamics Corp. and SPIE Ouest-Centre SAS. He received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts).

