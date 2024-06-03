Revised Skydance Offer Gives Paramount Shareholders Opportunity to Cash Out at Roughly $15 a Share

The proposed price represents a 26% premium from where the nonvoting shares of Paramount Global closed Friday.

Nvidia speeds up its AI-chip roadmap, next-generation Rubin platform coming in 2026

Nvidia Corp. plans to roll out a new family of AI chips every year, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Sunday.

Waste Management Near Deal to Buy Stericycle

Waste Management is nearing a deal to buy medical-waste-disposal company Stericycle for roughly $7 billion including debt.

Asics Stock Catches Fire Along With Its Dad Sneakers

The 75-year-old Japanese sneaker brand is having a moment. So are its shares.

Donald Trump Joins TikTok Years After Trying to Ban the App

The Republican presidential candidate posted a 13-second clip of himself at a UFC event Saturday night via the social-media platform.

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Are Making Peace

After years of feuding, the business titans spoke at an exclusive JPMorgan summit, opening the door to the two working together again.

The CEO Trying to Smooth U.S.-China Tensions in Farm Country

Jeff Rowe is fighting criticism over pesticide giant Syngenta's foreign ownership.

The Wall Street Whisperer Leading the Charge for Elon Musk's $46 Billion Pay Package

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm is trying to convince investors to approve Musk's pay package

Dr Pepper Ties Pepsi as America's No. 2 Soda

After decades as a distant contender, Dr Pepper has climbed the ranks with help from hefty marketing, novel flavors and TikTok videos.

Airlines Are Mastering the Dark Art of the Upsell

You've already bought your ticket-but the sales pitch is just getting started. Could a "press for Champagne" button be next?

