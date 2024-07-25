Communications services companies ticked down after disappointing earnings from one major music label.

Universal Music Group plunged after the record label behind Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande posted revenue growth from subscriptions and streaming services well below what analysts had expected.

Rupert Murdoch is engaged in a legal fight with some of his children, as he tries to hand control of his media empire to his eldest son, Lachlan -- a battle with major ramifications for the future of the mogul's two companies, Fox Corp. and News Corp., publisher of this item.

Imax shares rallied after the maker of wraparound screens boosted its outlook for 2024 installations and touted the potential of the upcoming slate of movies, including its self-produced content.

