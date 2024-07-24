Currently, Ruth M. Porat is Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President at Alphabet, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President of Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.). Ms. Porat is also on the board of Stanford University, Council on Foreign Relations, Inc. and The Blackstone Group, Inc. In the past Ruth M. Porat occupied the position of Chief Financial Officer of Tishman Speyer Properties LP and Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President for Morgan Stanley. She received an undergraduate degree from Stanford University, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a graduate degree from London School of Economics & Political Science.

