Alphabet: EPS up 31% in Q2
The tech giant, parent company of search engine Google and YouTube platform among others, saw revenues rise 14% to more than $84.7 billion, with increases of 11% in advertising revenues and 29% in Google Cloud revenues.
As we invest to support our strongest growth opportunities, we remain committed to building investment capacity through our work to reshape our cost base," adds chief investment officer Ruth Porat.
