Alphabet: Eli Lilly CFO recruited

June 05, 2024 at 08:30 am EDT Share

Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced on Wednesday that Eli Lilly CFO Anat Ashkenazi would be joining its teams on July 31 to take up the same position.



This announcement comes after Lilly had made official in the morning the departure of its top executive, who had been with the company for 23 years, to pursue a career outside the pharmaceutical industry.



Her departure comes at a time when the Indianapolis-based laboratory has posted strong growth over the past three years, thanks in particular to the development of its anti-obesity treatments.



Eli Lilly states that it has launched a search process, both internally and externally, for a successor.



For its part, Alphabet points out that Anat Ashkenazi will replace Ruth Porat, whose promotion in July 2023 to the position of Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet and Google had been announced.



