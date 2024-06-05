By Colin Kellaher

Google parent Alphabet has named Anat Ashkenazi as its next finance chief officer, plucking the executive from drugmaker Eli Lilly.

Alphabet on Wednesday said Ashkenazi will join the Mountain View, Calif., company as senior vice president and chief financial officer on July 31 to succeed Ruth Porat, who was previously named president and chief investment officer, but has remained finance chief while the company looked for a successor.

Eli Lilly said Ashkenazi, who joined the Indianapolis company in 2001 and has been chief financial officer since 2021, will remain in her post and as a member of its executive committee through July.

Eli Lilly said it has launched a search for a new finance chief, adding that it will consider internal and external candidates.

Alphabet said Porat will remain finance chief until Ashkenazi starts, including through the company's second-quarter earnings report.

