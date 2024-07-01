STORY: Roaring Kitty has pounced on another stock, sending it on a bumpy ride Monday.

Shares of Chewy rose as much as 10% early in the session - before falling more than 6% - after a filing showed that Keith Gill, the stock influencer known as "Roaring Kitty," had taken a significant stake in the pet products company.

Monday's SEC filing included a section that read, "Check the appropriate box to designate whether you are a cat."

Under that, an 'x' appeared next to the line, "I am not a cat," words uttered by Gill in front of Congress during the GameStop craze of 2021.

Back then, Gill's Roaring Kitty posts about the game equipment company prompted retail investors to send its stock price soaring.

Some analysts have said Gill's interest in Chewy could be due to the fact that it was founded by GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen.

Gill first tipped his hand about his stake in Chewy last Thursday, when he posted an uncaptioned picture of a puppy on social media platform X that briefly sent the company's shares to a near one-year high.

The filing showed that Gill owns 9 million shares of Chewy, worth about $245 million as of Friday's market close.

That would make Gill Chewy's third-largest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

The SEC, Chewy and Gill did not immediately respond to requests for comment.